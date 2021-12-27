Bella Hadid Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snapshot from Sexy Victoria's Secret Photoshoot

"The days we have on set are some of the best days I've had," Bella Hadid said of working with the newly revamped lingerie giant

Bella Hadid is striking a pose!

On Monday, the 25-year-old model uploaded a sexy snapshot of herself on Instagram of a behind-the-scenes moment that was captured during a photoshoot with Victoria's Secret.

"❤️‍🔥 @VICTORIASSECRET ❤️‍🔥 The days we have on set are some of the best days I've had," she captioned the post. "… @mustafayanaz VS Soccer Tournament 2022 .."

".. Made possible by a few of my favorite angel humans," she added, tagging chief creative director of Victoria's Secret, Raúl Martinez, and Felicity Webb, who is the director of casting for the brand.

Bella Hadid Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Earlier this year, Hadid opened up in an interview with Marie Claire about how her return to the brand was not something she took lightly.

"What magnetized me to coming back was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria's Secret has changed so drastically," Hadid said. "There was a type of way that, I think, a lot of us women who used to work with Victoria's Secret felt."

"And now, six of the seven [VS] board members are all female. And there's new photoshoot protocols that we have," she added. "So a lot has changed. I feel like the world really deserves a brand like Victoria's Secret and to also feel represented by it as well."

The changes came two years after the brand dropped the Victoria's Secret Angel title and canceled its annual fashion show in Nov. 2019 due to criticism that the brand didn't embrace models of all sizes and backgrounds on its runway. The company also faced backlash in Feb. 2020 after a report published by The New York Times accused the brand's former officer Ed Razek of sexual harassment, bullying and creating a culture of misogyny, including an incident involving Hadid.

According to the article, at a 2018 fitting while Hadid was being measured for underwear, Razek allegedly said "forget the panties" and went on to remark about her "perfect" breasts, the Times reported.

At the time, Razek denied the allegations, telling the Times in an email that "the accusations in this reporting are categorically untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context," adding, "I've been fortunate to work with countless, world-class models and gifted professionals and take great pride in the mutual respect we have for each other."