Bella Hadid Shares Bathtub Selfie While Taking a Break from Milan Fashion Week

What does supermodel Bella Hadid do at the end of a busy day at Milan Fashion Week? Take a bubble bath, of course!

On Thursday night, the 23-year-old shared on Instagram a video of herself relaxing in the tub, making eyes with the camera while a filter added blue butterfly designs around her eyes.

“Finally,” Hadid wrote on the clip, adding an emoji of a honey pot.

Prior to that, Hadid had been busy, walking in three shows on Thursday alone — including the Max Mara show, the Fendi show and the Moschino show (alongside sister Gigi Hadid and fellow model Kaia Gerber).

She documented her day on Instagram Stories, showing off her time behind-the-scenes in hair and makeup, as well as some of the fashionable looks she wore on the runway. Her mom, Yolanda Hadid, even made an appearance at one of the shows.

RELATED: Glam Girl Band! Kaia Gerber, Gigi And Bella Hadid Go Punk Rock In New Moschino Campaign

Image zoom Bella Hadid Bella Hadid/Instagram

RELATED: Bella Hadid Narrowly Avoids a Nip Slip in Sexy Vacation Photo

Bella’s break didn’t last long. By early Friday morning, the supermodel was already back on the runway, walking in a show for Tod’s.

Milan Fashion Week, which kicked off on Tuesday, wraps up on Monday, Feb. 24.

Meanwhile, Bella has been working non-stop since she started in the industry back in 2012, when she was just 16.

Throughout her career Bella has booked a number of high-profile campaigns, including spots for Fendi, Moschino, DKNY, Dior, Bulgari, and TAG Heuer (among many, many others).

RELATED: Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Dad is Helping Design the World’s Largest Man-Made Structure

When she’s not working, family time is important for Bella.

Over the holidays, she spent time with her sister Gigi, 24, brother Anwar Hadid, 20, and mom Yolanda, 56 — all four posing together at Yolanda’s farm in winter garb for a sweet shot Bella shared on Instagram.

Each wearing cozy knits, the four were all smiles, with Gigia and Yolanda both holding baby goats. Bella captioned the image with a single red heart emoji.

“Another wild and crazy Xmas,” the star later wrote.

All also gathered together in January to celebrate Yolanda’s birthday.

“Happy birthday to day the angel that is my mother,” Bella said in a touching Instagram post. “I can’t express how lucky I feel to be your daughter. Thank you for all that you are, you make me so proud every single day! My forever bff.”