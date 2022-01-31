“Not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard affected me in my adult relationships very intensely,” the model said in a recent podcast interview

Bella Hadid Says She Was 'Abused' in Past Relationships: 'I Started Not Having Boundaries'

Bella Hadid is reflecting on some of her past relationships.

During an appearance on Victoria's Secret's VS Voices podcast, the 25-year-old model and entrepreneur said she has previously been "abused."

"I constantly went back to men – and also women – that had abused me and that's where the people pleasing came in," she said. "I started not having boundaries, not only sexually, physically, emotionally, but then it went into my workspace."

Hadid continued, "I didn't want to associate with any people — I didn't want to have any friends, I didn't want to have any family. I became a people pleaser with my job. And it was everyone else's opinion of me that mattered except for my own because I essentially was putting my worth into the hands of everyone else."

Earlier in the interview, she opened up about feeling like her voice was not as important as the men around her when she was younger and how that affected her relationships later on.

"I always felt like my voice was never heard growing up," she said. "I grew up around men – whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was – where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice."

"Then moving into relationships growing up, not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard, affected me in my adult relationships very intensely actually, where my nervous system would crash," Hadid added. "It was like fight or flight; either I would become silent and cry and just go inward, or I would lash out and leave."

She said that therapy and meditation have been important healing tools for her, in addition to taking breaks from social media.

"It sounds very cliche, but to not have the energy of everyone else and their projections being projected back onto you is one of the most powerful things of all time," she said.

Hadid, who has long been open about her mental health, also recently revealed that she quit drinking about six months ago.

In an interview with InStyle earlier this month, she explained that it became "a lot harder to pick up the glass" after her doctor (and the medical advisor for her non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics) showed her the effects of alcohol on her brain.