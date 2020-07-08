Bella Hadid Says Instagram Removed 'Proud Palestinian' Post: 'Can't Erase History by Silencing People'

"Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram? This, to me, is bullying," the model wrote after she claimed a post about her dad Mohamed was removed

Bella Hadid is calling out Instagram after she said the site removed a post about her Palestinian heritage.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old model claimed that the social media platform flagged and took down a post she made on her Instagram Story that showed her father Mohamed Hadid's American passport. Bella said the original post read "My baba And his birthplace of Palestine" and featured a photo of her dad's U.S. passport.

Bella shared a screenshot that appeared to show the alert she received from Instagram about her July 2 post. The message said the removal was "because it goes against our Community Guidelines on harassment or bullying," and cited notices of "graphic violence; hate speech, harassment and bullying; and nudity and sexual activity."

"@instagram exactly what part of me being proud of my fathers birth place of Palestine is 'bullying, harassment, graphic, or sexual nudity'?" Bella wrote with the screen grab.

"Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram? This, to me, is bullying," she continued. "You can't erase history by silencing people. It Doesn't work like that."

A spokesperson from the Facebook Company, which owns Instagram, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bella again posted her 71-year-old father's throwback documentation from 1988. With it, she wrote, "Do you want him to change his birthplace for you?"

On the next slide, the model encouraged her followers to post about their family and be proud of their ancestry.

"I am proud to be Palestinian ❤️," she wrote. "Everyone should post where their mother and fathers were born today! Remind them how proud you are of where you come from !!!"

Image zoom Gigi Hadid, Mohamed Hadid and Bella Hadid Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

On Father's Day last month, Bella posted a series of sweet photos of her real estate developer dad to honor him. Mohamed is also dad to daughter Gigi and son Anwar (with ex Yolanda Hadid) and daughters Alana and Marielle (from a previous relationship).

"Happy Father’s Day Baba," she wrote at the time. "You make me laugh more than anyone in the world! Thank you for my big sisters and baby brother. We love you💚 @mohamedhadid"

In 2017, Bella opened up to Harper's Bazaar Arabia about her father's journey to the United States, comparing his experiences to today's immigration struggles.