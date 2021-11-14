Bella Hadid Rocks Leopard-Print Bikini and Red Cowboy Hat for Beach Day in Miami

The 25-year-old model soaked up the sun on Saturday during a beach day in Miami

Miami Beach, FL Bella Hadid looks stunning in an animal print bikini as she soaks up the sun while enjoying a beach day with friends in Miami Beach on November 13, 2021.

Miami Beach, FL Bella Hadid looks stunning in an animal print bikini as she soaks up the sun while enjoying a beach day with friends in Miami Beach on November 13, 2021.

Yeehaw! Bella Hadid sported a fun accessory during her latest beach day.

The model, 25, rocked a red cowboy hat with her bikini while enjoying a sunny day in the sand with friends in Miami Beach on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hadid paired her leopard-print two-piece with the ombre woven hat, which she wore with its red strings hanging loose beside her face. She accessorized the look with a gold belly chain and a thick bangle around her wrist.

In one photo, Hadid is seen relaxing on a beach chair and smiling, while in another, she stands up to pull on a white skirt over her bikini bottoms.

Miami Beach, FL Bella Hadid looks stunning in an animal print bikini as she soaks up the sun while enjoying a beach day with friends in Miami Beach on November 13, 2021. Credit: BACKGRID

Hadid's beach day comes after the model attended Lauren Perez's wedding on Thursday, where she posed for photos with her famous pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Earlier in the week, Hadid posted a series of candid photos documenting her most emotional moments as she addressed her mental health with fans. She opened up about her struggles with anxiety as she shared a clip of Willow Smith talking about not feeling "good enough."

Miami Beach, FL Bella Hadid looks stunning in an animal print bikini as she soaks up the sun while enjoying a beach day with friends in Miami Beach on November 13, 2021. Credit: BACKGRID

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"< @willowsmith > I Love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that's why I'd like to post this," Hadid began, before quoting Smith's video and sharing her own experiences with "breakdowns and burnouts."

"This is pretty much my everyday, every night for a few years now," she explained. "Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone."

"So from me to you, you're not alone," Hadid continued. "I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point."

Bella Hadid attends a screening of "The Unknown Girl (La Fille Inconnue)" at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2016 in Cannes, France. Credit: Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic

Last month, Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday, a milestone she marked with good friend Dua Lipa, who is dating Hadid's brother, Anwar.

Hadid and Lipa, 26, danced together to ring in the occasion, with Lipa sharing clips from their night out on her Instagram Story. The "Levitating" singer wrote, "Birthday girl dancin queen gorgey inside out."