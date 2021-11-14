Bella Hadid Rocks Leopard-Print Bikini and Red Cowboy Hat for Beach Day in Miami
The 25-year-old model soaked up the sun on Saturday during a beach day in Miami
Yeehaw! Bella Hadid sported a fun accessory during her latest beach day.
The model, 25, rocked a red cowboy hat with her bikini while enjoying a sunny day in the sand with friends in Miami Beach on Saturday.
Hadid paired her leopard-print two-piece with the ombre woven hat, which she wore with its red strings hanging loose beside her face. She accessorized the look with a gold belly chain and a thick bangle around her wrist.
In one photo, Hadid is seen relaxing on a beach chair and smiling, while in another, she stands up to pull on a white skirt over her bikini bottoms.
RELATED: Bella Hadid Posts Proof of Vaccination After Missing the Met Gala and NYFW: 'For Anyone Concerned'
Hadid's beach day comes after the model attended Lauren Perez's wedding on Thursday, where she posed for photos with her famous pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.
Earlier in the week, Hadid posted a series of candid photos documenting her most emotional moments as she addressed her mental health with fans. She opened up about her struggles with anxiety as she shared a clip of Willow Smith talking about not feeling "good enough."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"< @willowsmith > I Love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that's why I'd like to post this," Hadid began, before quoting Smith's video and sharing her own experiences with "breakdowns and burnouts."
"This is pretty much my everyday, every night for a few years now," she explained. "Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone."
"So from me to you, you're not alone," Hadid continued. "I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point."
Last month, Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday, a milestone she marked with good friend Dua Lipa, who is dating Hadid's brother, Anwar.
Hadid and Lipa, 26, danced together to ring in the occasion, with Lipa sharing clips from their night out on her Instagram Story. The "Levitating" singer wrote, "Birthday girl dancin queen gorgey inside out."
Lipa also posted a photo of herself and Hadid taken at her own birthday celebration back in August, writing, "Happy birthday to this lightbeam of a woman @bellahadid you are so loved!! Grateful for you sis. Rainbows for u always xx."