Bella Hadid Says This Victoria's Secret Show 'Felt Like My First Year All Over Again'

Bella Hadid‘s sophomore strut in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was no less special than the first — in part because she’s feeling “so much stronger in so many ways.”

The 21-year-old model reflected on her experience on Instagram, sharing with fans why it was so special.

“What a dream come true…This year felt like my first year all over again,” she captioned a duo of photos of her sporting one of the show’s looks — black lingerie with blue feather wings and matching gloves. “Emotionally, physically, mentally, in my health I feel so much stronger in so many ways and I am so grateful to all who have supported me, believed in me and stood by me.”

She added, “Yesterday was so unreal on so many levels. It took so much for all of this to come together and truly as a team we pulled it together as a WHOLE. I am grateful. I am happy. I am humbled. And I just can’t stop smiling thinking about it!!!”

RELATED PHOTOS: See All the 2017 Victoria’s Fashion Show Models in Shanghai

Hadid beamed like an experienced pro on the lingerie-filled runway — she even got her Angel wings and perfected smiling on command, something she said she struggled with when she made her debut at the brand’s big show last year.

“I am not a very good smiler on cue,” the face of Dior Beauty told PEOPLE before her first appearance. “I have to practice that a lot.”

At the end of the show when Hadid was celebrating alongside her fellow models, she experienced a minor nip slip when she raised her arms dancing while she sported a sexy silver lace bustier bra top, though she handled it like an expert.

The model is battling Lyme disease, which her mother Yolanda Hadid and brother Anwar also have.

“It was really emotional for me,” Hadid told The Telegraph earlier this year. “I thought I was going to ride horses for the rest of my life. But everything happens for a reason, that’s my motto now, and I’m so happy to be where I am.”

She added, “Hopefully in a couple of years I can start riding again and buy a big barn upstate and me and my mum can go riding whenever we want.”

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Even without her older sister Gigi Hadid by her side this time around (she dropped out of the show at the last minute after initially confirming her return in August), Hadid’s been living up her time in Shanghai and documented the entire experience for her fans to see on Instagram.

“Feeling so grateful…The energy of the girls, the team, backstage / front stage, the incredible fans were so beautifully intense and motivating. I can’t wait for tomorrow🤣All of my girls completely rocked it today & it makes me smile thinking about how hard every single person- models, stylists, look designers, the lights, the music, backstage, front stage etc worked to prepare-so many months in advance-such a huge, almost unbelievable production…and now it’s finally happening!” she said. “Thank you to everyone involved for putting in blood sweat and tears .. this show is going to be 😍.”

Are you loving Bella’s looks at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year? Sound off in the comments below.