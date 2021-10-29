“I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself,” the cryptic quote read

Bella Hadid Posts 'Work on Yourself' Quote Amid Sister Gigi and Zayn Malik's Breakup

Bella Hadid is reflecting.

The 25-year-old supermodel shared a quote about self-improvement to her Instagram Story Thursday, amid the news that her sister Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have split.

"I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself," the quote read, accompanied by an illustration of a nude woman sitting on the beach, staring into the sunset.

The post comes after the Malik allegedly got into an argument with Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid. Multiple sources confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that the singer and model broke up about a month ago.

The 26-year-old supermodel and 28-year-old singer share 13-month-old baby daughter Khai.

"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," says a Hadid family friend. "They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

Echoing similar sentiments, Gigi's rep told PEOPLE in a statement that "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

A rep for Yolanda has not responded to PEOPLE's multiple requests for comment. Malik hasn't commented.

Earlier on Thursday, the One Direction alum released a statement following a TMZ report that Yolanda was considering filing a police report against him for striking her, according to unnamed sources. Malik told the outlet he "adamantly" denied Yolanda's "false allegations" that he struck her.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Malik said he wanted to create "a place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," adding that the incident "was and still should be a private matter."

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the musician was referencing Yolanda on social media.

Gigi and Malik first sparked romance rumors in November 2015, and celebrated their relationship in Vogue's May 2016 issue, starring in a PDA-packed feature which referred to the "Pillowtalk" singer as the model's "real-life boyfriend."

After another Vogue cover shoot together, traveling and birthday wishes, the couple broke up after nearly two years together in March 2018.

However, the breakup didn't last as they were spotted making out on the streets of New York City shortly after, sparking reconciliation rumors. Hadid fueled the fire of rekindled romance rumors after posting a photo of the pair cuddling up.



In August 2019, reports suggested Hadid was dating Tyler Cameron from the Bachelorette, though they split just a few months later in October.

After time apart, Hadid and Malik were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City in January 2020. They confirmed the relationship was back on on Valentine's Day.

In April 2020, the couple confirmed that Hadid was expecting, which they had kept private during pandemic lockdowns.

On Sept. 23, 2020, Malik announced that the baby was born.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote on Twitter at the time.