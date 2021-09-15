Bella Hadid Posts Proof of Vaccination After Missing the Met Gala and NYFW: 'For Anyone Concerned'

Both the Met Gala and New York Fashion Week mandated proof of vaccination for this year's festivities

When Hadid didn't make an appearance at the star-studded Met Gala or at NYFW shows alongside big sister Gigi Hadid, social media speculation began about the reason for her absence, with a few Twitter users wondering about her coronavirus vaccination status. On Wednesday, the model turned to her Instagram story to debunk any rumors.

Hadid posted a throwback photo from her phone camera reel snapped on August 6, showing herself getting a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The star sat with her face mask on and eyes closed while a medical professional administered the shot into her left arm.

"for anyone concerned 🖤," she simply captioned the Instagram Story post. Hadid didn't otherwise explain why she did not attend the Met Gala or NYFW.

As part of the Met's safety protocol, this year's guests were required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times, except for when drinking and eating. The CFDA also mandated proof of vaccination for all guests, staff members or individuals on-site at NYFW events.

Even though Hadid didn't attend the Met Gala, she had a high fashion moment this summer at the Cannes Film Festival. The model turned heads in a massive necklace of a human lung's pulmonary veins attached to a gold chain that she wore over a Schiaparelli Haute Couture long-sleeve black dress to the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors).

While it looked like a precarious piece of jewelry to model, Hadid said it actually not as "heavy as one would expect."

"It was actually quite fine, honestly," she told Vogue. "I did a little cup check before I got out of the car and that was it. I was like, 'If it's going to happen, it's going to happen now. So, I'm about to walk this carpet and if in five minutes from now, there are pictures of my breasts everywhere, then that's what was supposed to happen.'"

Hadid has also been focused on a business venture, announcing earlier this month, that she was the Co-Founder, Partner and COO of Kin Euphorics, marketed as a "new category of functional, non-alcoholic beverages to balance body, mind and spirit."

Hadid hosted a party celebrating her partnership with adaptogen-based energy drink brand during NYFW, marking one of the only events she seemingly attended.