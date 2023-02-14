Bella Hadid Poses Topless in New Instagram Post: See Her Daring Look!

Bella Hadid has yet to make an appearance at this season's New York Fashion Week, but she has let her followers behind the scenes of her glamorous supermodel life.

The younger Hadid sister took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo dump of recent happenings.

The photo collection started with a rather comical picture of Hadid sprawled on the concrete floor of a dressing room – as the star is lying down in a pink sweatshirt, leggings, ballet-core leg warmers and surrounded by racks of clothes.

Hadid followed picture number one with a shot of her group-hugging her friends before adding a picture of her in a futuristic-looking set that consists of green lights and cameras surrounding her as she poses on a platform in nothing but a bra and underwear – her skin glowing green from the lighting.

Photo four showed a close-up shot of her hairdresser's t-shirt while he was styling her locks, while photo five showed her and some colleagues reacting to her latest Louis Vuitton campaign being featured in a print magazine.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

The second photo the model appeared in was picture number six. In this, Hadid is posed in front of a mirror wearing a white Foo and Foo tank top and black pants.

Hadid followed this flick with a wholesome shot of her friends sitting on a couch with a dog, more friends trying her Kin beverages, and an aesthetically pleasing picture of some sheers and cut-up flowers placed on a ribbon.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

However, the photo that everyone is talking about is the last photo in this collection.

In photo ten, Hadid is lying topless on a huge rainbow ottoman. The supermodel conceals her chest with her arms as she gets some help taking off a pair of what appear to be pink tights.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

As it has been a few weeks since her last photo dump, and with her notable absence from New York Fashion Week so far, fans have commented about their love for these kinds of posts — and the risqué shot.

One fan commented, "thank u for feeding us on this fine day of feb 13th," while another said, "missed you and your dumps."