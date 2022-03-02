Bella Hadid's Genius Fashion Hack Just Turned the Sweater Dress Into a Spring Staple
Bella Hadid seems to have no rules when she gets dressed each morning. She pairs soccer sneakers with striped midi skirts, uses giant golf polos as dresses, and wears earmuffs and teeny tiny glasses every chance she can get. So, it should come as no surprise that she took an essential winter wardrobe item and turned it into a spring staple.
Fresh off of walking in shows for Versace, Max Mara, and more designers during Milan Fashion Week, Hadid was spotted in France on February 28 for the kickoff of Paris Fashion Week. And while she'll surely debut many memorable looks on runways over the next few days, the supermodel's latest off-duty look is noteworthy in its own right. While leaving her hotel on Monday, Hadid wore black tights, chunky black combat boots, a $19,700 Cartier watch, a Prada handbag, and a one-shouldered long sleeve cream sweater dress.
Unlike her expensive designer accessories, the star of Hadid's look is a relatable pick everyone should have in their closet. Sweater dresses are the best of both worlds: They're comfortable and soft like your favorite oversized sweater, but they give off the illusion that you're making an effort by wearing a dress. No winter wardrobe is complete without a cozy sweater dress, and with Hadid's genius fashion hack — opting for a one-shouldered version — in mind, now your spring closet should include one, too.
It's unclear where Hadid's exact cream sweater dress is from, but we found two dupes on Amazon for less than $40, which is likely much less than what the supermodel dished out for hers. While each sweater dress includes both sleeves, the off-the-shoulder feature is similar to Hadid's, and it will keep you cooler as days get warmer. Pair your sweater dress with tights and boots like the supermodel did, or wear it solo with sandals if you're in a warmer climate.
Give the cold shoulder to winter and start embracing spring fashion with an off-the-shoulder sweater dress of your own. Below, shop two lookalikes of Bella Hadid's cream sweater dress for less than $40 on Amazon.
Buy It! Clarisbelle One Shoulder Belted Sweater Dress, $29.99–$31.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Meenew Off Shoulder Sweater Dress, $25.99–$39.99; amazon.com
