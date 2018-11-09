Bella Hadid dared to bare in not one, but two revealing looks after walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the third year in a row.

The 22-year-old supermodel left very little to the imagination when she stepped on the pink carpet at the after party in N.Y.C. Thursday night wearing a see-through silver chainmail Julien Macdonald dress that completely revealed her nipples.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Hadid didn’t seem to mind and posed with a huge smile on her face in the gown that featured a plunging neckline going all the way down to her belly button.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

The star’s daring look draws comparisons to Jennifer Lopez‘s iconic Versace gown worn at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000 that had a similar insanely low neckline.

Shutterstock; Getty

But Hadid’s next outfit was equally as sexy. Following the official Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party, the model and boyfriend The Weeknd (who was cheering her on in the audience at the show) kept the party going at Avenue nightclub.

As Hadid and The Weeknd walked hand-in-hand as they left the club and flipped off paparazzi, the model was photographed wearing a nude mini dress that was so sheer, her nipples were completely visible.

James Devaney/GC Images

As Hadid prepared to hit the Victoria’s Secret runway, the model told PEOPLE backstage was feeling the most physically and mentally healthy she’s ever been.

“You have to have such a great mental state when you’re going into this,” Hadid, who was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in early 2012, told us. “I’ve been really sick for the past few years, and it was really hard for me to fully experience the whole show and have fun with it and be excited. This year I really just feel like I am myself again and happy and healthy in all aspects of my life.”

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

She added, “I am just really happy. Your mental state is honestly the biggest part about the whole process and the body kind of comes with being excited to work out.”