Bella Hadid Narrowly Avoids a Nip Slip in Sexy Vacation Photo

Temperatures are dropping all across the country but Bella Hadid is still red hot.

The supermodel, 23, stunned in nothing but white bikini bottoms, a chambray shirt and blue tinted sunglasses in an Instagram mirror selfie on Friday.

“aura bella™️ 🔮,” Hadid captioned the snap, seemingly taken during a beach vacation.

While her denim shirt is fully unbuttoned, the supermodel’s nipple is (barely!) covered with what appears to be gold paint. The post was quickly flooded with comments praising the star’s risque pose, in which her toned abs are on full-display.

“Belíssima 💜🦋,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Your so beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍.”

The photo comes just three days Hadid shared after another sexy vacation snap to her Instagram account, wearing the same 90s-inspired sunglasses and a printed Dipped in Blue bikini.

“hey, go remind my baby sis @frankiebstark I wanna do a bikini with her @dippedinbluebikinis 🦋” she wrote in the caption.

Last month, the supermodel announced that she will donate 600 trees to make up for the flights that she’s taken over the past three months and cover her emissions through the end of the year.

Air travel is one of the leading sources of carbon emissions. For example, a one-way trip from New York City to London emits one ton of carbon dioxide per passenger, according to Vox.

“Donating 600 trees to be planted , 20 for each flight I took these past 3 months and probably will continue for the rest of the year,” Hadid wrote on Instagram alongside a Mother Earth-like illustration. Hadid used the organization OneTreePlanted for her donations.

“It makes me sad how much my job effects [sic] my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously effecting [sic] the world. Mother Nature needs some love…🌳🌼🌜” she continued, going on to explain where exactly the trees that she is donating will be planted.

“I’ll be starting with my home in California ( 129 million trees need to be restored re: wildfires, 1.3 million acres burned) and of course the Amazon for the most recent wildfires,” she wrote, adding that she’s open to suggestions on where there is need.

“But please reach out and let me know which locations need to be shown some love as well , all regions welcome🙏🏽 Africa, Asia, North America, and Latin America💛” she said.

“This is so exciting and interesting to me, that even though I’m not physically there, trees are being brought to life in the most incredible places that are in demand of them!” she wrote in her impassioned caption. “It’s the air we breathe, the water we drink, the biodiversity and animal life we need..🐛🐜”

“I know it’s not much , but when I fly, I look out the window and see so many beautiful, extensive forests, so much land and trees but also so much that needs lots of help.. think about the animals too💛” Hadid added.

The cover girl concluded by saying once she returns home from her current trip (she was recently in Europe), she plans on “planting my own tree outside.”