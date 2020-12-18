Bella Hadid Makes Snow Angels in NYC Wearing Some NSFW Pants

The supermodel skipped regular snow pants for a pair of white trousers embroidered with the word “sex” in yellow and black letters

Bella Hadid is celebrating the first snowfall of the year in New York City.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old supermodel posted a series of photos and videos of herself attempting to skate across ice in cowboy-inspired Burberry boots and making snow angels in white trouser embroidered with the word “sex” in yellow and black letters. Bella teamed her NSFW pants with a graphic t-shirt layered over a button down, a cream-colored puffer and a vintage leather jacket.

“A Snow angel special,” she captioned the Instagram post.

She also shared clips of herself enjoying the fresh powder on Wednesday night with the caption, "We waited so patiently at work to see this snow after 🥰🧊"

"Cutie ⛄️❄️" fellow supermodel Lily Aldridge commented. "She’s vibing she’s thriving ❄️ 💃🏽" one social media user added.

Bella's older sister, Gigi Hadid, also posted a sweet photo of herself walking through the snow-covered New York City streets while pushing her new baby girl in a stroller. "her first snow 🤍🗽" Gigi captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Gigi, 25, revealed she was returning to work after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September — which means the supermodel's mom, Yolanda Hadid, gets more time with her granddaughter.

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, shared a cute photo of herself babysitting Gigi newborn girl on her Instagram Stories.

"We spent the day while Mamma was away," Yolanda captioned the shot, which showed the pair bundled up outside with their backs turned toward to camera. Yolanda wore a black puffer, while the baby sported a white hat with a pink pom-pom.

The proud grandmother also tagged Gigi in the post.

That same day, Gigi revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was returning to work two months after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Alongside a video of herself sitting on a black leather sofa, the supermodel wrote, "would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr."

"BACK IN THE OFFICE," she added in the caption.

Gigi and Zayn, 27, welcomed their first child together in September, sharing separate posts on social media about the arrival of their baby girl.

The "PILLOWTALK" singer was first to confirm her arrival with a Twitter message on Sept. 23, writing, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," alongside a photo of the baby holding onto his finger. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," he added at the time.