Bella Hadid Kicks Off the New Year with Sultry Bikini Snapshots from Beachside Getaway The supermodel took to Instagram with a series of photos from her vacation as she gave her fans well-wishes By Michelle Lee Published on January 6, 2023 11:43 AM Bella Hadid's new year is off to a sunny start! The 26-year-old runway model wished fans a belated happy New Year's with an Instagram swimwear photoshoot from her recent tropical getaway. The holiday look included a sexy white bikini featuring a halter-neck top and drawstring bottoms. In her snapshots, Hadid sports wet, slicked-back hair as she poses in a pool surrounded by lush greenery. One video in the carousel shows her tapping into her modeling expertise while a second sees her coyly strutting amidst palm leaves. "Happy néw year my sweets… i pray only the best for you," she captioned the photoshoot, alongside palm tree and four-leaf clover emojis. Bella Hadid Gets White Dress Spray-Painted on Her Mid-Show During Paris Fashion Week Bella Hadid Wears Crystal-Covered Nude Catsuit in Behind-the-Scenes Swarovski Pics — See Her Look! In another clip featured in a separate post, Hadid wears the two-piece set with a pendant chain necklace as she emerges from the ocean looking like a goddess in her two-piece. On her trip, the Kin Euphorics co-founder also donned groovy designer pieces. Among them was pair of ruby red Alaïa clogs with wooden heels, which she paired with a red low-cut halter-neck top, jeans, and layered necklaces for a "tea party." Just before year end, Hadid re-entered her blonde era with new honey colored locks similar to Kim Kardashian's warm-hued shade (which lasted for one month before the SKIMS mogul reverted to her natural dark brown hair). Bella Hadid Dyes Her Dark Hair a Honey Blonde Hue for Winter: 'Blonde Bella Is Back' Hadid's hairstyle made its debut in Aspen, Colo., where she and sister Gigi Hadid paid a visit to Gigi's Guest in Resident pop-up location. On social media, she said she was "feeling a little better & a little blonder," while her fans cheered that "blonde Bella" was back.