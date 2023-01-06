Bella Hadid Kicks Off the New Year with Sultry Bikini Snapshots from Beachside Getaway

Bella Hadid's new year is off to a sunny start!

The 26-year-old runway model wished fans a belated happy New Year's with an Instagram swimwear photoshoot from her recent tropical getaway. The holiday look included a sexy white bikini featuring a halter-neck top and drawstring bottoms.

In her snapshots, Hadid sports wet, slicked-back hair as she poses in a pool surrounded by lush greenery. One video in the carousel shows her tapping into her modeling expertise while a second sees her coyly strutting amidst palm leaves.

"Happy néw year my sweets… i pray only the best for you," she captioned the photoshoot, alongside palm tree and four-leaf clover emojis.

In another clip featured in a separate post, Hadid wears the two-piece set with a pendant chain necklace as she emerges from the ocean looking like a goddess in her two-piece.

On her trip, the Kin Euphorics co-founder also donned groovy designer pieces. Among them was pair of ruby red Alaïa clogs with wooden heels, which she paired with a red low-cut halter-neck top, jeans, and layered necklaces for a "tea party."

Just before year end, Hadid re-entered her blonde era with new honey colored locks similar to Kim Kardashian's warm-hued shade (which lasted for one month before the SKIMS mogul reverted to her natural dark brown hair).

Hadid's hairstyle made its debut in Aspen, Colo., where she and sister Gigi Hadid paid a visit to Gigi's Guest in Resident pop-up location.

On social media, she said she was "feeling a little better & a little blonder," while her fans cheered that "blonde Bella" was back.