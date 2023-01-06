Bella Hadid Kicks Off the New Year with Sultry Bikini Snapshots from Beachside Getaway

The supermodel took to Instagram with a series of photos from her vacation as she gave her fans well-wishes

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 11:43 AM
Bella Hadid
Photo: Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid's new year is off to a sunny start!

The 26-year-old runway model wished fans a belated happy New Year's with an Instagram swimwear photoshoot from her recent tropical getaway. The holiday look included a sexy white bikini featuring a halter-neck top and drawstring bottoms.

In her snapshots, Hadid sports wet, slicked-back hair as she poses in a pool surrounded by lush greenery. One video in the carousel shows her tapping into her modeling expertise while a second sees her coyly strutting amidst palm leaves.

"Happy néw year my sweets… i pray only the best for you," she captioned the photoshoot, alongside palm tree and four-leaf clover emojis.

In another clip featured in a separate post, Hadid wears the two-piece set with a pendant chain necklace as she emerges from the ocean looking like a goddess in her two-piece.

On her trip, the Kin Euphorics co-founder also donned groovy designer pieces. Among them was pair of ruby red Alaïa clogs with wooden heels, which she paired with a red low-cut halter-neck top, jeans, and layered necklaces for a "tea party."

Just before year end, Hadid re-entered her blonde era with new honey colored locks similar to Kim Kardashian's warm-hued shade (which lasted for one month before the SKIMS mogul reverted to her natural dark brown hair).

Hadid's hairstyle made its debut in Aspen, Colo., where she and sister Gigi Hadid paid a visit to Gigi's Guest in Resident pop-up location.

On social media, she said she was "feeling a little better & a little blonder," while her fans cheered that "blonde Bella" was back.

Related Articles
Tyrese
Tyrese Gibson Watches the Atlanta Hawks Game, Plus Halle Bailey, Justin Bieber, Selma Blair and More
Carson Kressley dons a crown and a cape as he rides a horse while making his yearly appearance at the Rose Parade in California
Carson Kressley Parades on Horseback in Pasadena, Plus Claire Foy, Ethan Hawke and More
Aspen, CO - Mariah Carey Leaving Gucci Store with Bryan Tanaka in Aspen Pictured: Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mariah Carey Enjoys a Shopping Trip in Aspen with Bryan Tanaka, Plus Tinashe, Nick Cannon and More
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow Dazzles on the Court, Plus Natasha Lyonne in N.Y.C., Demi Lovato and More
Drake
Drake Is Spotted Court Side with His Son, Plus Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Elliot Page and More
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Tiffany Haddish performs at the 43rd Annual Laugh Factory free Christmas dinner and show at The Laugh Factory on December 25, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)
Tiffany Haddish Does Stand-up in L.A., Plus Tim Allen, the Royals, Meghan Trainor and More
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer Vacations in St. Barts, Plus Zoe Saldana, Katharine McPhee, David Foster and More
Derek Hough
Derek Hough Decorates for Christmas, Plus Heidi Klum, Kyle Richards, Larsa Pippen and More
Simu Liu
Simu Liu Roots for the Lakers, Plus Mark Wahlberg, the Biebers, Daddy Yankee and More
Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen are seen on August 09, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian's Friendship Timeline: Where They Stand Now
gigi-hadid, kylie jenner; maisie williams
All of the Stars Who Rocked the '90s Bleached Eyebrow Trend at Paris Fashion Week
Lila Moss and Kate Moss attend 'The Fendi Set' book launch event at the Royal Academy of Arts on February 08, 2022 in London, England
All About Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Moss
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel Hosts a Christmas Sing-Along for Kids, Plus Daniel Craig, Shaquille O'Neal and More
Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's Relationship Timeline