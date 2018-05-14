Bella Hadid Says She's Not the Party Girl Type: 'I Can't Wait to Just Sit On the Couch!'

Bella Hadid may get invited to the most glamorous parties in the world during fashion week, Cannes and more, but the 21-year-old supermodel isn’t as big of a party girl as you might expect.

“People think I’m such a party girl, but that’s a thing of the past. I can’t wait to just sit on the couch this weekend!” Hadid said in her June/July cover story with Harper’s Bazaar, where she was interviewed by sister Gigi Hadid.

“Now that our careers have gotten to the heights that they have and our job is to be around people all day and go to parties, the last thing I want to do on a Saturday night is go out.”



Instead, Hadid prefers to chill out and “to be around people who love me.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“Like you and I play video games, watch movies, paint pottery — all the stupid shit we used to do back in our childhood before we became Gigi and Bella,” Hadid told her sister.

Photographer: Sølve Sundsbø

And because of her massive celebrity status now (she has over 18 million followers on Instagram and Twitter), Hadid’s had to learn to navigate the world of negativity on social media.

RELATED PHOTOS: Bella Hadid Is 21! Let’s Celebrate With 21 of Her Most Out-There Outfits

“For a while I fought a lot of battles — with myself, with people online — and it brought me down. When people would say, ‘Oh, she’s so mean,’ I wanted to say, ‘Maybe I’ve just had a bad day! Or maybe I’ve just been crying.’ You never know what people are going through,” she said.

“[People] see such a small piece of our lives, like paparazzi photos of us leaving the house. You know how awkward that is? To walk out of your own home and have 40 people waiting outside. And then you need to smile at random strangers,” she continued.

And speaking of smiling, the stoic facial expressions Hadid has become known for aren’t representative of the model’s personality when she isn’t in front of the camera.

“I never go a day without smiling. People always say I have the same facial expressions. But what they don’t realize is that for a long time I looked that way because photographers on set would direct me to look ‘bored’ or ‘very nonchalant.’ But it isn’t necessarily the way I really am,” she said.



In a recent interview with InStyle, Hadid also opened up about her struggle with smiling. “I was always really self-conscious of myself and I didn’t like my smile,” she told InStyle at the Cannes Film Festival. “I thought I had a crooked smile my whole life. When I started modeling, it was such an intense force that I guess I just didn’t smile and I didn’t want to, and then it became a thing that I didn’t smile.

RELATED VIDEO: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Kiss at the Cannes Film Festival After Denying They’re Back Together

The star worried about smiling on command before her first appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016 too.

“I am not a very good smiler on cue,” told PEOPLE during a fitting for the show in New York City. “I have to practice that a lot.”

“I have to close my best friend and roommate’s door and put a big mirror in front of it so she can’t get out of her room so that I have a part of the apartment to walk and practice,” she explained. “It’s perfect for me, but she can’t really get out of her room.

For more on Hadid’s interview, pick up the June/July issue of Harper’s Bazaar on newsstands May 22.