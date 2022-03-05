The model showed off her flashy tooth accessory while walking around Paris with boyfriend Marc Kalman on Friday

Bella Hadid Flaunts Diamond on Her Tooth While Strolling the Paris Streets During Fashion Week

Bella Hadid certainly knows how to accessorize!

The supermodel, 25, was spotted strolling the streets of Paris while in town for Fashion Week on Friday, showing off a diamond tooth embellishment as she walked around with boyfriend Marc Kalman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bella rocked a '90s-inspired ensemble while taking in the sights of the City of Love, donning a cobalt blue quarter-zip sweatshirt over a white collared shirt, a plaid midi-length pencil skirt, white socks that hit a few inches above the ankle, and black sneakers.

Bella Hadid Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

The in-demand model wore her long locks pulled back into two braided pigtails and accessorized with a small white purse, hoop earrings, and rectangular glasses.

While she's no stranger to gracing the runways of some of the biggest designers and labels in fashion, Bella has seemingly been on every major runway over the past month, walking in the Off-White show honoring late fashion designer Virgil Abloh earlier this week.

bella hadid; Ludovic De Saint-Sernin : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023 Credit: Peter White/Getty

Bella and her older sister, Gigi, also walked in Versace's Fall 2022 show during Milan Fashion Week, where they both strutted down the runway sporting bleached brows for the big event.

Gigi and Bella — who have been regulars at the label's fashion shows throughout the years — posed with Versace, 66, in the women's Spring 2022 advertising campaign.

RELATED VIDEO: See Gigi and Bella Hadid Model Michael Kors at NYFW with Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.