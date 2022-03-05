Bella Hadid Flaunts Diamond on Her Tooth While Strolling the Paris Streets During Fashion Week
Bella Hadid certainly knows how to accessorize!
The supermodel, 25, was spotted strolling the streets of Paris while in town for Fashion Week on Friday, showing off a diamond tooth embellishment as she walked around with boyfriend Marc Kalman.
Bella rocked a '90s-inspired ensemble while taking in the sights of the City of Love, donning a cobalt blue quarter-zip sweatshirt over a white collared shirt, a plaid midi-length pencil skirt, white socks that hit a few inches above the ankle, and black sneakers.
The in-demand model wore her long locks pulled back into two braided pigtails and accessorized with a small white purse, hoop earrings, and rectangular glasses.
While she's no stranger to gracing the runways of some of the biggest designers and labels in fashion, Bella has seemingly been on every major runway over the past month, walking in the Off-White show honoring late fashion designer Virgil Abloh earlier this week.
Bella and her older sister, Gigi, also walked in Versace's Fall 2022 show during Milan Fashion Week, where they both strutted down the runway sporting bleached brows for the big event.
Gigi and Bella — who have been regulars at the label's fashion shows throughout the years — posed with Versace, 66, in the women's Spring 2022 advertising campaign.
"Family is always at the heart of everything I do, which is why I love Bella and Gigi so much. They perfectly exemplify the strength between sisters, and they share that message to our Versace sisterhood worldwide," Versace said in a statement, per WWD.