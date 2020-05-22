"Thank you for posting stunning photos featuring the normal shape of a healthy body with typical bends and folds," one person said of the risqué Instagram photo

Bella Hadid Soaks Up the Sun (and Flashes Some Major Underboob) in a Strapless Green Bikini

Bella Hadid is ready for summer!

On Thursday, the 23-year-old supermodel went makeup-free in a series of outdoor selfies wearing a green bikini and a gold wristwatch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photos, Hadid shows off her famous figure — and flashes some serious under-boob! — as she soaks up the sun in the two-piece, which features a strapless top with a gold halter ring cut-out and criss-cross string details.

Family friend Fai Khadra left three trophy emojis in the comment section, while the official Instagram account of French fashion house Jacquemus wrote, “❤️ Baby.”

Others praised the star's natural beauty and thanked her for posting seemingly un-retouched bikini photos.

“The unedited content 2020 has needed from the life of a supermodel,” one user wrote. Another added, “Gorgeoussss. Thank you for posting stunning photos featuring the normal shape of a healthy body with typical bends and folds.”

“Thank you for showing a cute lil belly roll!” a third follower wrote.

Hadid is currently quarantining with her famous family at their farm in Pennsylvania — and missing her home state of New York.

Earlier this week, she posted a sunset photo of Manhattan with the caption, “I woke up thinking so much about this city,” followed by a message urging fans to donate to Food Bank for New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Through the help and generosity of people like you, @foodbank4nyc has served 12.5 million meals during this global emergency. With the link in my bio, we have brought in 12,500 meals and that’s without my donations. So incredible...❤️I feel so proud of the people who are following. The link to donate is still in my bio, if you’re in a position to i’d love if you’d join me... Even just $1 can provide 5 meals to someone who needs it,” she said in the caption.

“If not, spreading the word helps too!” she added.

Hadid went on to explain that “1.2 million New Yorkers were already without reliable access to nutritious meals” before the pandemic hit. And in the months since, that need has doubled: “Food Bank Nyc is now seeing a 50% increase in need, with no immediate slowdown in sight.”