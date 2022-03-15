"I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That's really what people said about me," Bella Hadid reveals in her April 2022 cover story for Vogue

Bella Hadid Says She Was Made to Feel Like the 'Uglier Sister,' Regrets Getting a Nose Job at 14

Bella Hadid is opening up about how being compared to her sister and fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid has impacted her.

"I was the uglier sister," Bella, 25, says in her Vogue cover story for the fashion magazine's April 2022 issue. "I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That's really what people said about me."

"And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it," she added. "I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety — what was I doing getting into this business?"

"But over the years," Bella admitted, she "became a good actress," who learned to "put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face."

"I always felt like I had something to prove," she continued in the interview. "People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don't work my ass off."

Bella Hadid April 2022 Vogue Magazine Bella Hadid on the cover of Vogue | Credit: Ethan James Green

Bella also admitted she regrets getting a nose job at age 14, noting, "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors" and saying she thinks she "would have grown into it."

"People think I fully f---ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I'm pretty sure you don't look the same now as you did at 13, right?" she said, pushing back at rumors she's had other plastic surgery work done.

The model went on to insist that she has "no issue" with fillers, but she has never used them, as they are "not for me."

"Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called — it's face tape! The oldest trick in the book," Bella said. "I've had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn't deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I've always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me."

Touching on some of the more harrowing aspects of the modeling industry that she's encountered, Bella recalled to Vogue, "I've had girls in my lap crying to me at four in the morning, still at fittings for a show when they have to be at another show at 7 a.m. completely destroyed, hair burned off, haven't eaten anything, exhausted to the point where they're shaking."

And while "girls are standing up about sample sizes" now, when she started in the industry seven years ago, she "couldn't fit into a Saint Laurent."

"I remember a stylist talking about my weight because I couldn't zip up," Bella recalled. "Looking back, I think, yeah, because a Saint Laurent sample size from the runway was just not a real size for anybody. But then you think there's something wrong with you, and no one around you is saying, no, no, you're fine, don't worry, it's a small size."