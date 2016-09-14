Bella Hadid is a model having a moment. She was named Model of the Year by both GQ and the Daily Front Row, landed a major deal with Dior and is on too many covers to count. But even the most acclaimed models aren’t immune to runway tumbles. Hadid walked in Michael Kors’ Spring 2017 runway show on Wednesday and took a serious fall down the catwalk.

Image zoom Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

She was modeling a fully embellished knee-length dress with ruffled hems and towering platform heels in the show. And as she rounded her way toward the photographers’ pit, those heels got the better of her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

She handled it completely gracefully like the pro she is, hoisting herself up effortlessly and continuing her walk.

On Instagram she briefly mentioned her fall in a post thanking the designer for having her in the show.

She also gave a shoutout to Hailey Baldwin who praised her poise after the tumble.

Some other famous faces that graced the runway included a slew of Victoria’s Secret models. Joan Smalls opened the show with Kendall Jenner following right behind her, while Romee Strijd and Taylor Hill made appearances too.

The front row was also packed with famous faces including Emily Blunt, Sienna Miller, Anna Wintour and Nina Agdal.