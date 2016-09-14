Bella Hadid Wipes Out on the Michael Kors Runway
She handled it like a total pro
Bella Hadid is a model having a moment. She was named Model of the Year by both GQ and the Daily Front Row, landed a major deal with Dior and is on too many covers to count. But even the most acclaimed models aren’t immune to runway tumbles. Hadid walked in Michael Kors’ Spring 2017 runway show on Wednesday and took a serious fall down the catwalk.
She was modeling a fully embellished knee-length dress with ruffled hems and towering platform heels in the show. And as she rounded her way toward the photographers’ pit, those heels got the better of her.
She handled it completely gracefully like the pro she is, hoisting herself up effortlessly and continuing her walk.
On Instagram she briefly mentioned her fall in a post thanking the designer for having her in the show.
She also gave a shoutout to Hailey Baldwin who praised her poise after the tumble.
Some other famous faces that graced the runway included a slew of Victoria’s Secret models. Joan Smalls opened the show with Kendall Jenner following right behind her, while Romee Strijd and Taylor Hill made appearances too.
The front row was also packed with famous faces including Emily Blunt, Sienna Miller, Anna Wintour and Nina Agdal.
She didn’t appear fazed in the slightest, but if Bella is harboring any residual embarrassment from her fall, she can always turn to big sister Gigi for advice. Her supermodel sis experienced a major wardrobe malfunction on the Versace runway — and shook it off with a smile and a high-five from Donatella herself.