Bella Hadid Dyes Her Dark Hair a Honey Blonde Hue for Winter: 'Blonde Bella Is Back'

Hadid's colorist is calling the shade "Aspen blonde"

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 20, 2022 04:27 PM
*EXCLUSIVE* Aspen, CO - Bella Hadid shows off her NEW blonde hair color during night out in Aspen. the top model was seen sporting honey colored locks and lighter brows while out wiht art director boyfriend Marc Kalman and sister Gigi as the group headed to Guest In Residence. Bella Gigi is the founder and the Creative Director for the brand. Bella was seen in a midi denim skirt paired with a black boots, a fern colored top, leather jacket and scarf for the night out. Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Bella Hadid is following in Kim Kardashian's footsteps with her fresh hair color.

The top model has been spotted in Aspen, Colo., this week sporting a new honey blonde hair color that bears a striking resemblance to the latest shade Kardashian's also been rocking.

While the Kardashians star traded in her icy locks for a warmer tone, Bella did the opposite. She lightened her normally dark strands into a warm honey-blonde hue to bring a little bit of sunshine to the slopes while she's there with sister Gigi Hadid, 27. In fact, the Hadid sisters look more alike than ever with their matching hair color.

*EXCLUSIVE* Aspen, CO - <a href="https://people.com/tag/bella-hadid/" data-inlink="true">Bella Hadid</a> shows off her NEW blonde hair color during night out in Aspen. the top model was seen sporting honey colored locks and lighter brows while out wiht art director boyfriend Marc Kalman and sister Gigi as the group headed to Guest In Residence. Bella Gigi is the founder and the Creative Director for the brand. Bella was seen in a midi denim skirt paired with a black boots, a fern colored top, leather jacket and scarf for the night out. Pictured: <a href="https://people.com/tag/gigi-hadid/" data-inlink="true">Gigi Hadid</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/bella-hadid/" data-inlink="true">Bella Hadid</a> and Marc Kalman BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Bella, 26, showed off her new hair on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, which fans then shared elsewhere on social media, raving that "Blonde Bella" was back. On her Instagram Story video, she wrote, "feeling a little better & a little blonder" while showing off her long blonde hair.

The Hadid sisters made an appearance at the Aspen Guest in Residence pop-up — for Gigi's cashmere clothing brand — where Bella wore her hair in loose waves. She also has wispy curtain bangs framing her face for an effortlessly tousled look.

According to Vogue, Bella turned to Jessica Gillin and colorist-to-the-New-York-blondes Jenna Perry for her latest hair transformation.

"We have been dreaming up a lighter color for a while, but this was a 'Let's see how far we can go' moment," Perry told Vogue. She lifted Bella's dark hair to the lightest blonde they could achieve and then colored it to the final honey shade. "We're calling this shade 'Baby Bella' or 'Aspen Blonde,'" she added.

Gillin then went in with extensions, which she colored to a "range of blondes" to match Perry's work. She cut the extensions into long layers to blend in with Bella's natural hair, and trimmed the bangs to frame the model's face.

Kardashian had a similar hair transformation in early December, stepping out in Miami at an Art Basel event on Dec. 1 hosted by W Magazine and Burberry with a honey blonde shade on her tresses.

Conceptualized by Kardashian's go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, the rich shade put a subtle twist on her already blonde locks. She wore her hair long and loose around her shoulders for the event.

The mom of four originally bleached her hair for the Met Gala in May — to coordinate with her Marilyn Monroe dress — and has kept her tresses light ever since.

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> shows off her famous figure as she exits Mason's Bar Mitzvah in L.A to attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Holiday Party. Pictured: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

She shared a photo of her updated look on Instagram over the weekend asking her fans and followers what she should do with her hair next. "Thoughts on Honey? Should I dye my hair platinum again or go dark?" she wrote alongside the photo of herself.

While Appleton commented to tell her that she can "do it all," her mom, Kris Jenner, definitively told her to go "dark please."

