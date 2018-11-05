Bella Hadid Responds to Body Shamers as Speculation About Thin Victoria's Secret Models Grows

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid officially confirmed that she’ll be walking in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show by posting a series of sexy lingerie-clad shots from her fittings on Instagram. And the gallery has her followers divided on social media.

Hadid posted five photos of herself modeling knee-high snakeskin boots, plus a black push-up bra and high-waisted underwear set, which showcased her slim figure and rib cage. And according to some commenters, Hadid’s lingerie-clad photos are “disturbing.”

“Skin and bone. That second page is quite frankly disturbing,” one commenter wrote. “I have nothing against being slim but this is unhealthy on so many levels. Shame on @victoriassecret for encouraging and promoting this totally unrealistic image. We must put an end to the concept of looks = value.”

Another Instagram follower wrote: “I will never understand why bones protruding through skin is considered beautiful.”

Another commenter expressed support Bella, but expressed concern about the impact the images will have on others. “I think @bellahadid is gorgeous but she does look a bit boney in these photos and I worry how this will impact some women with body issues.”

Hadid didn’t reply to commenters directly, but she altered her original caption of the photo with a reaction to the backlash.

“@victoriassecret fittings today💛i can’t wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits …i’m so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever🖤 (all body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet❤️💪🏼🌟)”

The backlash against Hadid’s photos comes as Victoria’s Secret is being scrutinized by the public for its lack of size-inclusivity. Many have pointed out that the brand consistently only hires thin women.

Sports Illustrated model Robyn Lawley, who has been a leading voice in the body inclusion conversation, teamed up with lingerie company ThirdLove to form a petition asking people to boycott this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show until the brand “commits to representing all women on stage.”

“I want to see women like myself and women I see every day in magazines, on runways and in bras all over the world,” Lawley shared in the petition. “So let’s start changing things from the top!”

The brand has made strides in diversity, casting 19 models of color this year. Rising supermodel Winnie Harlow will also make her VS Debut, the first model with visible vitiligo, a skin condition which causes the loss of pigment in patches, to take the VS stage.

Hadid has been walking in the fashion show since 2016 and will join sister Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow and more.

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show will air Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC.