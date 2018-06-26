Bella Hadid Crashes a High School Prom Wearing a Black Juicy Tracksuit

Teens at Oceanside High outside of N.Y.C. had the most memorable prom night ever thanks to a very unexpected party crasher — Bella Hadid!

A photo of the supermodel on board a party bus with a group of teens dressed in their sequined best has been circulating on social media within the last few hours thanks to shocked students who were floored that the supermodel made a pit stop to pose with them.

From the looks of Hadid’s Instagram stories, she was on location shooting along a N.Y.C. beach on Monday, and since Oceanside, NY is near Long Beach, it’s plausible the model ran into the students around town.

While she didn’t share any photos on social media from prom, a lot of students took to Twitter to share their excitement.

for the people that don’t believe me bella hadid is on some of my friends party bus for prom pic.twitter.com/IIgSMKpao0 — jackie (@stolenbynjh) June 25, 2018

BELLA HADID IS ON MY SCHOOLS PROM BUS I CANT STOP LAUGHING — jackie (@stolenbynjh) June 25, 2018

Why is Bella hadid in my town?and at prom? — Julie (@Julie_Macca) June 26, 2018

While she didn’t go forma, Hadid still managed to stand out in the sea of sequin dresses, wearing a ’90s throwback look. The model selected a black velour Juicy Couture sweatsuit. And you can scoop up the jacket ($108) and matching pant ($88) now on the label’s website. (The brand has been seeing a resurgence in popularity under the leadership and creative direction of celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi in 2017.)

And just in case you were thinking the same thing as us, “Isn’t June a little late for prom?” According to the Oceanside school’s website, Senior Prom was scheduled for Monday, June 25.