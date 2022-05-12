Bella Hadid Clarifies Comments About 'Blacking Out' on Met Gala Carpet: 'My Corset Fit Perfectly'

Hadid took to her Instagram Story to share further context on the "regular anxieties" she felt at the 2022 Met Gala

Bella Hadid is continuing to keep it real with her fans and followers.

The supermodel, 25, clarified some recent comments given to Interview, where she said she "blacked out" on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala, noting that it was due to her anxiety and not the restricting nature of her black leather corset designed by industry icon Riccardo Tisci and the creative team at Burberry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want to make something very clear.... This is not at all what I (meant to) say," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I didn't say I blacked out because of my corset. I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet."

"I meant more like it goes by in a flash. So quickly that ya barely remember it! I should have said that. And corsets in general are pretty uncomfortable/hard on the lungs but my corset fit perfectly with enough room to eat and drink!!" Hadid added.

The post comes after she told Interview that she had "so much anxiety" on the red carpet, where she said celebrities pose it up for the cameras for 20 minutes or more at a time.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Credit: Shutterstock

"I literally like, blacked out," she said. "I don't even think I got one good photo on the red carpet. Now that I look back, I realize that people literally stand there for 20 minutes and they give. I looked once to the left, once to the right, and I ran up the stairs."

Hadid added: "I don't think I was out there for more than three minutes. I don't know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn't breathe. I mean, there were probably a lot of things happening."

The Ramy actress donned the corset with a floor-length black lace skirt and matching stockings, blending a BDSM aesthetic with some Gilded Era callbacks.

RELATED VIDEO: Bella Hadid Seemingly Confirms New Relationship with Mystery Man on Instagram