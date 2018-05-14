As the most famous models of the moment, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are taking over the fashion industry, while also following in the footsteps of the original class of “Supers” that came before them. From Cindy Crawford to Naomi Campbell, they often channel — and spend time with — the icons, who they’ve openly looked up to throughout their careers. But for Bella Hadid, there’s one model in particular who she channels on the catwalk — and it’s not even on purpose.



That person is original supermodel Carla Bruni — the Italian-French ’90s supermodel and former First Lady of France who Bella looks so much like, it’s hard not to do a double-take. Turns out, they’re both aware of their doppelgänger-ness. Bruni, 50, and Hadid, 21, ran into each other at the Cannes film festival and snapped a selfie of their faces side-by-side, showing their striking resemblance.



Carla Bruni/Instagram

Bruni captioned the shot, “Do I have a hidden daughter?” acknowledging that yes, she’s noticed.



And now that they’ve pointed it out, we can’t help but notice the similarities between the two. On Friday, makeup artist Bobbi Brown shared a throwback photo herself doing Bruni’s makeup. On first glance, Hadid looks exactly like the model who Brown actually is working on — which commenters quickly picked up on.

“wow she just looks like #bellahadid,” one wrote, while another added, “For a second I thought she was @bellahadid.”

THIERRY ORBAN/Sygma/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Lately, Hadid seems to have been channeling the star through her hairstyles as well, with bang-accented topknots and banged bobs, both of which Bruni was known for during her modeling days.

Venturelli/WireImage

But this isn’t the first time the fashion icons have run into one another. Bruni and Hadid walked in the same fashion show last year, when they both hit the cat walk for Versace. Bruni walked alongside Donatella Versace, Crawford, Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Helena Christensen, while Hadid led the pack of models to close out the show.