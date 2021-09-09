Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing the Cooling Bamboo Bra That's Taking Over Hollywood
Halsey, Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner, and Gigi and Bella Hadid — no, we didn't just name the next members of a new girl band. We're actually calling out all celebs that have backed one particular bamboo bralette that's taking over Hollywood.
A bra? Taking over an entire industry? Almost. Basically, when one product has a multitude of celeb fans who've been spotted wearing it or carrying it, it becomes particularly noteworthy to us because, well, the more fans, the more impressive it becomes. And when it comes to the Boody Body's Bamboo Bras that so many stars own, that's exactly what's happened. The youngest Hadid sister was the latest celeb to wear it, and now we're not only inspired to scoop up a tennis skirt, but also that white bralette she's wearing with it.
Boody's beloved bras aren't your run-of-the-mill bras. Instead, they're made from a soft-as-butter cooling bamboo fabric that's eco- and skin-friendly, meaning they're incredibly comfy. They also don't have any of those ugh-inducing factors of other bras (like wires, clasps, and fasteners), a huge reason they've amassed such a big following among both celebs and regular folk alike. And last but certainly not least, they're actually stylish, so much so that Hadid and EmRata have been wearing it on its own as a top.
The Boody bra is moisture-wicking, odor-resistant, and breathable, offering unmatched all-day comfort and wearability that you have to try to believe. Note: The celeb-loved shaper bra offers light to medium support, so if you're looking for more oomph, we'd suggest trying out this option that comes with removable pads instead.
The popular bamboo bralette is available in a range of neutral-leaning colors, like white, black, brown, and various beiges, and can be purchased in sizes XS to XL.
If you've written off bras altogether, we suggest giving the Boody bra a chance. Even self-proclaimed bra haters call this one the "best bra ever." Try it for yourself by shopping it below on Amazon or Boody Body.
Buy It! Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra, $16.95 (orig. $20); amazon.com, boodywear.com
