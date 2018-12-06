Bella Hadid Gets Body Shamed for Thin Appearance in New Video But Says She's 'Healthier Than Ever'

Bella Hadid has once again found herself on the receiving end of criticism from those who believe the model looks too thin.

The negative comments came flooding in shortly after Love magazine posted the latest video from their special all-video issue on Instagram.

In the clip, the 22-year-old model — who recently commanded the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — wears a variety of skimpy one piece bathing suits that show off her frame and prominent hip bones, as she reflects on her lengthy journal to self-acceptance.

“Growing up, I definitely was not the most confident person,” she said in the clip. “I kind of was always searching, so I guess when I felt the most beautiful was very recently, in the past two years, when my health was at its best, my love was with me and around me. I just felt very comfortable in my own being, instead of looking for the person I should be through others.”

However, some social media users objected to Hadid saying she feels healthy now, writing that she looked like she was “withering away to bones” in the clip.

“This is truly sad,” wrote one Instagram user. “She’s talking about self acceptance as she’s withering away to bones. The modeling industry is barbaric and disgusting with its ‘beauty’ standards.”

Another commentator wrote that the video presented an “extremely unhealthy message to impressionable young girls,” adding that Hadid didn’t look healthy, but “skeletal.”

Many other social media users simply wrote that Hadid looked “way too thin” and was “skin and bone[s].”

Despite the wave of negative comments, other commenters spoke up in defense of Hadid, writing that no matter what somebody looks like, body shaming is never okay.

“Body shaming isn’t right !!” wrote one fan, adding that only Hadid knows what’s healthy for her. “When you don’t know the story or the person don’t judge.”

“This video is about Bella accepting the way she is and how she feels beautiful,” wrote a second Instagram user. “If she feels beautiful this way then that’s that. You don’t gotta comment your rude opinions to bring someone down, this is exactly what [t]he video is about. Keep your negativity to yourself.”

Another commenter added that when Hadid was talking about her health, she wasn’t referring to her weight, but the fact that “she isn’t suffering from her lyme disease as chronically” as she had in the past.

Hadid is no stranger to criticism of her body shape, and just last month she ended up altering the caption to an Instagram photo after many of her followers body shamed her.

Without responding to the commenters directly, the model wrote that no two bodies were the same.



“@victoriassecret fittings today💛i can’t wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits …i’m so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever🖤 (all body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet❤️💪🏼🌟),” she wrote.

Backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Hadid, who was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in early 2012, told PEOPLE that she’s in a better place mentally and physically than she was when she walked the lingerie show in Shanghai and Paris the past two years.

“You have to have such a great mental state when you’re going into this,” Hadid explained. “I’ve been really sick for the past few years, and it was really hard for me to fully experience the whole show and have fun with it and be excited. This year I really just feel like I am myself again and happy and healthy in all aspects of my life.”

“I am just really happy. Your mental state is honestly the biggest part about the whole process and the body kind of comes with being excited to work out,” she shared, adding that while she had been “working out a ton” and following a healthy diet, she hadn’t eliminated pizza altogether.

Continuing, she added, “I’m not keeping myself from anything. I’m still eating things that I want to eat, but you know, not pizza everyday!”