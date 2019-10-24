Bella Hadid Shows Some Skin in Black Ruffled String Bikini Top

Image zoom Bella Hadid Bella Hadid/ Instagram

Summer is still in session for Bella Hadid.

The 23-year-old supermodel flaunted her figure on Instagram Wednesday evening, sharing a selfie to her feed that showed off her barely-there ruffled black bikini top. Hadid appeared to be posing under a tent, where trees could be seen in the background.

Though she didn’t give a peek at the rest of the ensemble, Hadid also modeled a half-up, half-down hairstyle consisting of a top knot combined with loose, wet waves and two braided pieces framing her face.

Hadid presented the snapshot without a caption — but that didn’t keep fans and fellow celebs from chiming in.

Halsey commented on the sexy photo and wrote, “Okkkkkden” while other fans flooded the model’s post with positive comments such as “wooow” and “ARE U KIDDING ME.”

While Hadid didn’t tag a location in her Wednesday selfie, on Tuesday, the model shared that she was jetting from London to Sardinia for a photo shoot.

“@mertalas London to Sardinia to shoot some new @missoni 🖤 @vanessareidofficial,” she captioned a black-and-white photo on Instagram that showed her in front of a private plane and getting her makeup done while on board.

A follow-up post from Sardinia saw the model and a friend posing amid a sunny backdrop, where Hadid looked prepared for the warm weather in a pair of corduroy shorts, a white crop top and straw sun hat.

“Coffee & @mertalas for Breakfast,” she wrote. “@mattyboy90 on the shorts.”

Hadid recently made headlines after celebrating her birthday in New York City alongside her ex, The Weeknd, which ignited rumors that the two may have reconciled.

The Weeknd appeared to comment on the ongoing speculation about the pair himself with an Instagram post he shared over the weekend.

“Imagine obsessing over someone’s relationship that u don’t know s— about,” he wrote in one post, adding a clown emoji for emphasis.

He also shared a screenshot of an old tweet where he said, “If I didn’t confirm it myself, then it is ‘not confirmed.’ “