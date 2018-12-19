Bella Hadid Says Her Biggest Success Is Her 'Health and Mental State' in New Vogue Interview

Bella Hadid maintains she’s feeling better than ever before. And she’s bringing that sense of balance and confidence into the new year.

When the supermodel, 22, was asked what she considers her biggest career success to be during an interview for Vogue‘s 73 Questions series, Hadid didn’t mention a high-fashion couture runway show or major photo shoot.

Instead, the star said, “Probably my health and mental state right now.”

Hadid recently opened up about self acceptance for Love Magazine’s special all-video issue, and faced backlash from body shamers who called out the model for looking too slim.

In the video clip, Hadid wore a variety of revealing one-piece bathing suits that show off her frame and prominent hip bones.

Some social media users objected to Hadid saying she feels healthy now in lengthy journal to self-acceptance, writing that she looked like she was “withering away to bones” in the clip.

“This is truly sad,” wrote one Instagram user. “She’s talking about self acceptance as she’s withering away to bones. The modeling industry is barbaric and disgusting with its ‘beauty’ standards.”

Many other social media users simply wrote that Hadid looked “way too thin” and was “skin and bone[s].”

Despite the wave of negative comments, other commenters spoke up in defense of Hadid, writing that no matter what somebody looks like, body shaming is never okay.

“Body shaming isn’t right !!” wrote one fan, adding that only Hadid knows what’s healthy for her. “When you don’t know the story or the person don’t judge.”

Just one month earlier, Hadid dealt with backlash again after sharing a photo of herself in lingerie at a fitting for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

In the photos, which featured Hadid modeling knee-high snakeskin boots, plus a black push-up bra and high-waisted underwear set, some commenters said they find her shots “disturbing.”

“Skin and bone. That second page is quite frankly disturbing,” one commenter wrote. “I have nothing against being slim but this is unhealthy on so many levels. Shame on @victoriassecret for encouraging and promoting this totally unrealistic image. We must put an end to the concept of looks = value.”

Hadid didn’t reply to commenters directly, but she altered her original caption of the photo with a reaction to the backlash.

“@victoriassecret fittings today💛i can’t wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits …i’m so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever🖤 (all body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet❤️💪🏼🌟)”

But days later when PEOPLE caught up with the model backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she said she felt like her healthiest and strongest self ever, after being diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in early 2012.

“You have to have such a great mental state when you’re going into this,” Hadid told us. “I’ve been really sick for the past few years, and it was really hard for me to fully experience the whole show and have fun with it and be excited. This year I really just feel like I am myself again and happy and healthy in all aspects of my life.”

She added, “I am just really happy. Your mental state is honestly the biggest part about the whole process and the body kind of comes with being excited to work out.”