Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin Wear Printed String Bikinis on Board a Yacht in Italy

The supermodels reunited after reportedly flying into the Mediterranean island on a private jet

After months of self-isolating on separate coasts, supermodel besties Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin reunited in Italy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The models chose similar printed two-pieces for the outing— Hadid wore a pink and yellow style paired with chrome sunglasses, while Baldwin sported a zebra-print bikini from Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear line, Tropic of C, and accessorized with her signature gold hoop earrings.

Image zoom MEGA

Both went barefaced and pulled their hair back into slick updos, putting their natural beauty on full display.

Their Italian vacation marks the first time the longtime friends have been photographed out and about together since quarantining on opposite sides of the country amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Hadid has been social distancing at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania; Baldwin has been hunkered down with husband Justin Bieber in Canada and Los Angeles.)

Image zoom CIAOPIX / FREZZA LAFATA / BACKGRID

While it's unclear if the friends reunited for leisure or for work purposes, earlier this month, the Italian government allowed travel from the United States to Italy "for proven work, urgent health needs, or to return to your place of residence." Travelers would also be required to self-isolate for 14 days "under the supervision of health authorities."

According to Noonsite, Italy opened its borders to all foreign yachts coming from countries in the European Union/Schengen area without quarantine on June 3. (Foreign yachts coming from a non-EU country are still not permitted to enter Italy.)

During their time self-isolating before their Italy trip, Hadid kept practicing her modeling moves, staging remote shoots for Vogue Italia and Jacquemus and perfecting the selfie in bikini-clad backyard snaps.

As for Baldwin, she and Bieber launched a Facebook Watch series The Biebers on Watch, and in one episode, helped her hubby perfect his skincare routine.

Image zoom Biebers on Watch/Facebook