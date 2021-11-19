"I can't listen to myself talk either," Bella Hadid commented on a TikTok video that dragged her for saying she didn't have designer clothing growing up in a Vogue interview earlier this year

Bella Hadid Addresses Viral Video of Herself Talking About Not Having Louboutins in High School

Bella Hadid is speaking up about her Vogue "Life in Looks" video from earlier this year that recently resurfaced online.

In the Vogue video, Hadid shares her feelings on various key looks from her modeling career. At the end, she talks about a photo taken in Cannes, France, in which she models "a little Chopard earring."

Reflecting on the moment, Hadid then shared: "I never, growing up, had anything designer. My mom wouldn't let me. I think I got my first pair of Louboutins when I graduated high school. It makes me emotional actually, because I'm so happy in this picture, for the first time in my whole adult life."

"I feel so good about myself, I felt beautiful," she continued. "And compared to the girl that I see in the beginning, she was so sad, and she [her 2021 self] is so content and happy."

"I love to see that progression, I feel blessed that I made it out alive of that mental state that I was in for so many years," Hadid concluded.

The clip was reposted on TikTok earlier this month, and garnered some sarcastic comments about Hadid's lack of designer clothing growing up being "so relatable."

In the comments section, Hadid seemed to agree that perhaps the anecdote was a "bad story to tell."

"I never take anything I've ever had for granted, and I feel undeserving of it at all times," she wrote. "But I wore this same pair of shoes that were given to me as a gift for the first three years of my career to every job, every go-see or meeting. The metal is all that's left at the bottom of the heel."