Bella Hadid Puts a '90s Spin on Her Hot-Off-the-Runway Dior Outfits

Models usually stick to a pretty routine street style wardrobe (crop tops, skinny jeans, boots). But for Bella Hadid, it’s all about sexy suits. Over the last few days, the model has been opting for playful separates that are giving strong ’90s vibes thanks to a few styling tricks.

During a trip to L.A., Hadid stepped out in a black-and-white plaid suit featuring a long jacket and loose-fitting pants. And while the suit is very 2018 (it came straight off the fall 2018 Dior runway), the way she styled the look gave us immediate fashion flashbacks to Gwen Stefani’s famous “Spiderwebs” music video. She paired the suit with sneakers and a sparkly, sheer tank top that would make Cher Horowitz proud.

Next she attended Dior’s Addict Lacquer Plump event in a fall 2018 Dior patchwork jacket with matching wide-leg pants, which was dressed up with her sexy cat eye, pointy-toe pumps and drop earrings. But it was her wide black headband that immediately made us think of all the original supers who donned them back in the day, (hi Linda Evangelista!).

Another Dior event, another Dior outfit from the fall 2018 collection. She wore a silver metallic trench as a dress, cinched it at the waist with a wide-black belt and finished the look with kitten heel slingbacks (a ’90s fave).

And finally, she threw on a pair of brand new Dior pants (also from the fall 2018 collection) with a quintessential ’90s top — the baby tee.