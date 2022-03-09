Bella Hadid Just Expertly Power-Clashed a Striped Blazer and Leopard-Print Loafers

There's no denying that basic black loafers will never go out of style, as proven by Jennifer Garner, Kendall Jenner, and Karlie Kloss, who's been wearing hers on repeat recently. But not everything in your wardrobe needs to be so streamlined: Leopard loafers are a simple way to spice up practically any outfit. Hadid just reminded us that we can (and should!) have some statement-making pieces in our closets that take our fashion game to the next level.