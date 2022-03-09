Bella Hadid Just Expertly Power-Clashed a Striped Blazer and Leopard-Print Loafers
Bella Hadid has been walking lots of runways lately, but it's her fashion choices off the catwalk that we're paying close attention to. The self-styled supermodel loves to wear classic wardrobe staples that have a unique twist, like a one-sleeve sweater dress with a mini arm wallet or an asymmetric denim dress over a basic tee. So it comes as no surprise that she opted for a wild take on one of the most sensible shoe styles.
The 25-year-old was photographed leaving her hotel in Paris during fashion week wearing a striped blazer over a zippered deep-V bodysuit with jeans and (drumroll, please) a pair of the leopard-print loafers. She not only expertly power-clashed, but she also convinced us that we need footwear in the eye-catching print for spring.
There's no denying that basic black loafers will never go out of style, as proven by Jennifer Garner, Kendall Jenner, and Karlie Kloss, who's been wearing hers on repeat recently. But not everything in your wardrobe needs to be so streamlined: Leopard loafers are a simple way to spice up practically any outfit. Hadid just reminded us that we can (and should!) have some statement-making pieces in our closets that take our fashion game to the next level.
The leopard-print pattern itself features neutral colors, so it's easy to pair with earth-tone pieces like black blazers, white tees, and good ol' blue jeans. It's probably why Mandy Moore, Emma Roberts, Miranda Kerr and so many other celebrities have been spotted (pun intended) in the fun style.
If you've suddenly found yourself wanting a pair of leopard-print shoes — loafers or otherwise — we've got you covered. Some of our favorite options emblazoned with the animal pattern include this leopard slip-on sneaker that's under $100 and this stylish pointed-toe mule from a Meghan Markle-loved brand.
Below, get a little wild by adding a pair of shoes in the supermodel-approved print to your cart.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Cariuma Ibi Slip-On Leopard Print Knit, $98; cariuma.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat, $26.20; amazon.com
Buy It! Birdies The Swan in Mini Cheetah, $120; birdies.com
Buy It! Madewell Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Spotted Calf Hair, $89.99 with code SPREETIME (orig. $98); madewell.com
Buy It! Softwalk Madison Clog, $119.95; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Rothy's The Sneaker in Camo Cat, $125; rothys.com
Buy It! Dr. Scholl's Shoes Ruler Loafer, $25–$38.01 (orig. $75); amazon.com
