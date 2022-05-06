Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images
Bella Hadid Mastered the Art of Layering with a Staple Sweatshirt That Will Keep You Cool This Spring

We found similar cropped off-the-shoulder sweatshirts starting at $17
By Claire Harmeyer May 05, 2022 09:00 PM
Photo Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bella Hadid has a thing for head-to-toe black outfits.

Over the past week, the supermodel has dressed to the nines in all-black ensembles for both the Prince's Trust Gala and the Met Gala in New York City. But on the heels of getting all dolled up for the glamorous, exclusive events, Hadid opted for a much more casual look.

On May 4, the Ramy actress, 25, was spotted in NYC wearing black sweatpants and a matching cropped sweatshirt — a far cry from the vintage Christian Dior gown or the leather Burberry dress she wore just days ago. Unlike those extravagant designer looks, Hadid's latest outfit is one we can easily see ourselves wearing.

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

But because she's Bella Hadid, the supermodel's getup looked cooler than your average sweatshirt-sweatpants combo. The newest face of Swarovski paired her low-rise black sweatpants with an off-the-shoulder cropped sweatshirt, which she layered over a white tank top. Hadid accessorized the look with vintage Chanel sunglasses, drop earrings, and a red scrunchie, which added to the '80s aerobics class vibe of the look.

RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Found the 'Perfect Cropped Sweatshirt' — and It's Under $25

Two details of Hadid's sweatshirt — its short length and one-shouldered, slouchy fit — make it ideal for spring and summer. Unlike bulky hoodies, cropped, off-the-shoulder sweatshirts allow air to flow through the top, which will keep you cool during warm weather. Plus, they ooze throwback energy, which is always a win in our book.

It's unclear where Hadid's exact cropped sweatshirt is from, but there are plenty of similar picks out there, like this staple that has over 4,000 perfect ratings and is less than $20 on Amazon, or this classic cropped sweatshirt, which is on sale for 50 percent off at Nordstrom, ringing in at just $24 right now.

Wear your own off-the-shoulder sweatshirt with matching joggers à la Hadid, or pair it with a tennis skirt when the temperatures rise. We guarantee you'll be living in this simple layering piece during these hard-to-dress-for spring months. 

Below, shop eight sweatshirts — either cropped, off-the-shoulder, or both — at Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve, and Lulus.

