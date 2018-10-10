Bella Hadid Rings in 22 with The Weeknd, Sister Gigi and Kendall Jenner

Bella Hadid‘s feeling 22!

The model rang in her birthday on Tuesday night in New York City with famous friends and loved ones, as documented on social media. Her sister Gigi attended (and posted a sweet tribute on Instagram) the celebration, as did her on-again love interest The Weeknd, and fellow model and close friend Kendall Jenner.

In a video posted to an Instagram fan account, the woman of the hour entered a room as guests screamed. Bella appeared to be surprised as she hugged The Weeknd while laughing about all the commotion.

For the occasion, she wore a black tube top and pants with a thick, gray choker and her hair in a ’90s-esque up do.

In an Instagram dedication posted by her big sister, 23, Bella blew out the candles on a four-tier butterfly-covered birthday cake.

Gigi wrote in the caption, “Celebrating my incredible lil sissy @bellahadid tonight! 22 !!!! Can’t believe. Witnessing you shine and share your loving light with the world fills me with pride, and I become more grateful each year for what a true friend you are to me. I love you beyond words my butterfly angel. Happy day, happy year – you deserve the best always !!!!!! 🎂🌶🦋⚡️💎”

Earlier in the day, The Weeknd shared a photo series in honor of Bella, which featured intimate moments between the couple, including lots of kisses and even the model in the bath. “Happy birthday angel,” he wrote.

The Weeknd and Bella split in November 2016 after dating for a year and a half. At the time, a source exclusively told PEOPLE, “Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album.”

The source added, “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

In May of this year, the romance seemed to be back on when the pair was spotted at Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up following The Weeknd’s split from Selena Gomez in fall 2017.

“The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long,” an onlooker told PEOPLE in May. “They definitely looked like they were fully back together.”