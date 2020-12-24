Bella Giannulli Copies Mom Lori Loughlin's Full House Hairstyle While Star Is in Prison

Bella Giannulli is taking style tips from her mom.

Lori Loughlin's 22-year-old daughter debuted new auburn locks on Instagram Wednesday, sharing on her Story that she "copied" the Full House actress.

Bella shared a mirror selfie with the new hair color, followed by a throwback photo of Loughlin with the words "copied her" and a red heart emoji written on top. Bella then shared a brief video of herself taking a sip of coffee before zooming in on the new hair color.

Bella's fresh hairstyle comes two weeks after her sister, Olivia Jade Giannulli, broke her silence about their parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal on Facebook's Red Table Talk. Loughlin reported for her two-month sentence on October 30, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli reported to federal prison a few weeks later on November 19.

"It's been hard," Olivia, 21, told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. "I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward."

Loughlin and Mossimo were two of several parents named in last year's college admissions scandal, and were accused of paying scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to falsely designate Olivia and Bella as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team. Both Loughlin and Mossimo insisted they were innocent for more than a year, but agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in May.

"I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity — I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognize I messed up,'" Olivia said on Red Table Talk. "I never got to say, 'I'm really sorry that this happened,' or 'I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part,' but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Olivia is going to "focus on her own life" during the holidays.

"The girls can't rely on their parents to 'fix' things anymore," the source added.

Another source told PEOPLE in November that Loughlin and Mossimo's prison sentences have been a "nightmare" for Bella and Olivia.

"They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting," the source said, adding, "They are beyond worried. They can't wait to have their mom home in December, though. They try to focus on this."