This Flowy T-Shirt Dress Comes in Nearly 40 Prints and Colors — and It’s Just $20

No matter your preferred summer staples, Amazon (probably) has you covered. The retailer houses a wide selection of budget-friendly styles, from denim shorts to supportive sandals, that are beloved by thousands of shoppers. The Belaroi short-sleeve T-shirt dress is no exception. This stretchy dress has over 1,400 five-star reviews from shoppers who say it’s their go-to for a quick, put-together summertime outfit.

The flowy dress can be styled up or down, and it’s soft and stretchy enough for days lounging around the house or running errands around the neighborhood. It comes in nearly 40 different colors and prints, and sizes run from small to a 3X large.

Tons of shoppers are obsessed with how lightweight and comfortable the t-shirt dress is, saying it’s perfect for warm weather. Other reviewers love that the style is equally wearable in the cooler months with the addition of a jacket and leggings.

“This style of dress is one of the most versatile clothing items in my closet,” wrote one shopper. “It can be styled by changing accessories and is my go-to when I know I’m going from a regular work day into a networking/happy hour/cocktail event.”

“I can't say enough good things about this pretty little dress,” wrote another. “It skims over my ‘problem areas,’ is cute as can be, and the fabric is soft and extremely comfortable. The skirt is flared, which is very feminine and flattering...The sleeves and scoop neck are perfect too. They offer coverage where you want coverage.”

Try the best-selling stretchy dress on for size, and you may just never take it off. Shop it in a range of colors for $20 at Amazon.