The Bachelor fan-favorite wants her daughter to be raised knowing she doesn't have to feel ashamed of her body hair

Bekah Martinez wants her daughter to know there's nothing wrong with a woman being proud of her body hair.

The former Bachelor contestant and mom to 15-month-old Ruthie Ray hasn't been shy about flaunting her grown-out underarm and leg hair, and she wants to create a space for her daughter to grow up feeling like she can embrace her body hair in the same way. Martinez, 25, posted a new photo with Ruthie Ray on Instagram that showed her own unshaven legs and explained why she chooses to keep posting photos of it.

"I stumbled upon some recent comments on an old photo I posted months back and was reminded why it’s important to keep talking about and showing body hair on women," Martinez wrote in the caption. "My daughter (and every other person for that matter) deserves to live in a world where they can exist in their natural body without feeling disgusting."

"My family will not be a family that passes down shame about weight, body hair, breast size, acne, height, or any of the other millions of things we’re taught are 'unattractive'. At the same time I will never tell my children they can’t change their appearance. I can only help them navigate and process why they want to, as I have done for myself," the star continued.

"Wearing makeup, getting my nails done, or waxing my eyebrows does not invalidate any of this. As I have stated many times before, I really wanted to stop shaving because body hair was something I was *ashamed* of and repulsed by, and I wanted to change my insecurity and accept that part of myself," Martinez said. "Plus, I think it’s healthy to sit with things that make me uncomfortable."

The Bachelor fan-favorite went on to say that ultimately it's her choice to decide whether or not she wants to shave her hair. And whether she does it or not, her boyfriend Grayston Leonard loves her just the same.

"I don’t owe anyone any explanation as to why I do the things I do with my body— notice how no one asks men why they shave their face and not their armpits 🙃," she said. "Lastly, for the record, my boyfriend thinks i’m hot as hell and doesn’t give a f--- about my leg hair 🖕🏼."

In 2018, Martinez proudly flaunted her unshaven armpits on her Instagram Story and explained she just wasn't in the mood to remove the hair.

“And yeah, I don’t shave my armpits when I don’t feel like it,” she said as she lifted up her arm to reveal her hairy pits. “I don’t know. I don’t feel like it right now. I shave my legs most of the time but I just don’t really care.”

She continued, “Also I don’t see why I should need to. Plus I get so freaking itchy and get eczema under my armpits when I do shave and then waxing is expensive. And doing it myself, I mean I used to wax ‘em myself but it is just a hassle. Bottom line I just don’t care.”

Because of her Mexican heritage, Martinez said she’s always had dark body hair and has felt pressure to constantly shave. “You know what being half Mexican I have a lot of body hair and it was always something I was really insecure about,” she said. But now, she feels "liberated" by not shaving.

"If somebody doesn’t like me because of my pit hair, f--- em!" Martinez said. "It’s just the way I was made. I can’t help it."