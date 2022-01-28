Paralympian Oksana Masters Thanks Kim Kardashian for SKIMS Campaign Spot: 'Representation Matters'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"I'm beyond honored," Oksana Masters said of being featured in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign tied to the upcoming Winter Games in Bejing

Oksana Masters is thrilled to be a part of Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign for Team USA.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old Paralympian reacted after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, uploaded a photograph of a billboard with her image on it promoting Kardashian's SKIMS collaboration with Team USA.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm beyond honored to be a part of the @Skims for @TeamUSA collection," Masters wrote alongside her own Instagram Story post, resharing Kardashian's initial photo.

"14 year old Oksana dreamed of looking up one day and seeing someone who looked just like her," she continued. "Representation matters."

Added Masters: "Thank you @KimKardashian for celebrating [the] strength and elegance of all athletes [sic] bodies. I feel so amazing when I wear my SKIMS lounging around. Something that's hard to feel when you look so different."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Oksana Masters; Kim Kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

After outfitting all of Team USA in her SKIMS loungewear and undergarments at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kardashian recently announced the continuation of the partnership for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which begin next month.

Much like the first launch, each item in the limited-edition collection will be available for the public to shop on SKIMS' website. (Kardashian's line recently doubled its valuations to $3.2 billion, PEOPLE confirmed. SKIMS was previously valued at $1.6 billion in April of last year, according to Bloomberg.)

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Each female competing for Team USA in the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will also receive the full line to wear while in Beijing. This drop was designed with the colder, winter temperatures in mind for both the athletes and fans.

"I'm thrilled that SKIMS and Team USA are continuing to partner for these Winter Games. Our collection of lounge and sleepwear was designed with these inspiring women in mind, and I'm so proud that Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be wearing SKIMS again during their downtime!" Kardashian said in a prior press release.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Named WSJ. Magazine's 2021 Brand Innovator for Upcoming Innovator Awards

Masters recently chatted with PEOPLE about her athletic journey and what she is looking forward to when the time comes to compete at the Winter Paralympics in March.

The athlete first tried to earn a spot on Team USA in 2008 for the Bejing Summer Paralympics. "I didn't, and that's when I was determined to be there in 2012 in London and I was there in rowing," she previously told PEOPLE.

After participating in the 2012 Summer Paralympics, Masters went on to compete in the Summer Games in 2016 and 2020 (which was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). She also competed in the Winter Paralympics in 2014 and 2018, as she is both a Paralympic rower and cross-country skier.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Games, Masters said there are a "whole lot of nerves and anxiety" — as well as "excitement." She added: "It's the ultimate challenge for my body as a dual-sport, dual-season athlete."

"It's exciting because this has never happened before where there's a winter and summer Paralympic Games in one year and a six months transition," Masters continued.