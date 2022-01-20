Ralph Lauren Unveils 'Super Cool' Feature for Team USA's Beijing Winter Games Opening Ceremony Uniform

"I definitely think the U.S. has the best outfitters just because Ralph Lauren always makes super cool and amazing things," two-time Olympian Maame Biney tells PEOPLE

Team USA will look cooler than ever — while still keeping warm — at the Beijing Winter Games.

On Thursday, Ralph Lauren announced its new Intelligent Insulation technology, which is a sustainably-minded temperature-responsive fabric that adapts to cooler temperatures by expanding and creating a layer of insulation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The brand's innovation, which was partnered with textile innovation company Skyscrape, will be used in Team USA's uniform for the Opening Ceremonies of the Beijing Olympics and Paralympics. The ensemble includes an anorak, featuring Intelligent Insulation technology, a mid-layer jacket, pant, gloves and boot. The entire look, which is manufactured in the United States, is made using recycled polyester fiber and post-consumer plastic bottles.

"I definitely think the U.S. has the best outfitters just because Ralph Lauren always makes super cool and amazing things," trailblazing short track speed skater Maame Biney tells PEOPLE. Biney will be heading to Beijing for her second Olympics.

Detailing the "super comfortable" Ralph Lauren looks, the athlete says, "I also felt so good and so confident in my body and within myself. I am very, very honored that they chose me to be one of the faces of the Ralph Lauren Team USA selection."

Along with Biney, Ralph Lauren tapped hockey star Hilary Knight, figure skater Jason Brown, bobsled star Aja Evans and para ice sled hockey player Rico Roman to serve as models.

Intelligent Insulation expands the lifespan and use of a garment through three seasons instead of just a one-time seasonal period. For Winter Games' athletes specifically, the material will come in handy for seamless indoor to outdoor venue changes as well as travel conveniences.

"The development and introduction of Intelligent Insulation reimagines what is possible in the apparel landscape," David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer of Ralph Lauren, said in a statement. "For the first time, you can have a singular item that provides incredible versatility and style, for a variety of temperatures, changing the way we can holistically think about the makeup of a consumer's closet. As a longtime partner of Team USA, Ralph Lauren is proud to continually provide innovative and purposeful apparel to the world's best athletes."

Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter of Team USA since 2008. A portion of Ralph Lauren Team USA Collection sales supports the United States Olympic and Paralympic teams.

Biney will be adding her new Beijing looks next to her 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics threads, which she still keeps in her closet.

"I have the Closing Ceremony jacket in my closet right now. I wear it from time to time, like on special occasions. And then the Opening Ceremony jacket is at home," she says.

"Honestly, if I could bring all the stuff that I got from Ralph Lauren, I 100 percent would. But I would have been overweight, like 10 times over," Biney says of her luggage. "I have lots of gear from the Games. I think it's definitely like nice memorabilia. When I'm done skating, I can show my kids and be like, 'This is like what I got in like 2018, this is what I got in 2022. And this is what I got in 2026.' We'll see."

While she already has her eyes on the 2026 Milano Cortina Games, she will soon be departing for China to compete in her signature 500m event.

"It's gonna be very exciting and I'm very excited about it," Biney says.

Fans can purchase the Opening Ceremony parade uniform online at Ralphlauren.com and in select Ralph Lauren retail stores beginning on Jan. 20.