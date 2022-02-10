Vera Wang Praises Nathan Chen's Record-Breaking Win, Calls Dressing Olympian a 'Privilege'

"When you get the chance to dress an Olympian in a sport you so adore... it's an honor and a privilege," Vera Wang said of Nathan Chen

Vera Wang is reflecting on the "honor" she felt dressing Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen.

The fashion icon, 72, served as the stylist for Chen when he won the gold medal in the men's individual figure skating competition on Thursday in Beijing during the 2022 Winter Games.

She first shared a carousel of Chen wearing a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt underneath for his performance in the men's short program. He skated to "La Bohème" by Charles Aznavour and won first place with a score of 113.97, the highest ever in the event.

"When you get the chance to dress an Olympian in a sport you so adore… it's an honor and a privilege," Wang captioned the special photos on Instagram, adding, "Congratulations to my friend, @nathanwchen on winning 🥇 for his country, his team, his support system, his family, friends and fans…. but most of all, himself 🙏🇺🇸⛸."

nathan chen Nathan Chen competing in the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics | Credit: Elsa/Getty

She echoed the same sentiment in another series of photos, in which Chen wore a fiery orange top that faded into burgundy sleeves with white celestial marks. He completed the look, which he wore as he won the gold medal after the men's free skate event, with plain black pants.

Though Wang is known for designing lavish red carpet gowns and brides' dream wedding dresses, she has been a staple designer of Olympic figure skating costumes for over 20 years.

"It's not for the faint of heart," she told PEOPLE for its special issue The Best of Olympic Figure Skating in 2018. "If one strap were to break, or if the beading on the sleeve gets caught when they turn, their whole Olympics is over," Wang explained. "That is how serious it is. It's absolutely nightmarish!"

Wang, who was a figure skater herself before entering the fashion industry, revealed how her connection to the sport helps her design the costumes. "I understand the physics," she said. "I think people are fooled by the nature of the costumes and the ease and the musicality and the choreography. It is an extreme sport."

Her groundbreaking looks have been featured on Olympic figure skaters Nancy Kerrigan, Michelle Kwan, and Evan Lysacek, with the latter being one of her biggest challenges as it was her first time dressing a male figure skater.

"With Evan [Lysacek], I tried to back out in July. I woke up one night with hot flashes and a rash. The technology of designing for him worried me," she said of the 2010 task.

"We had to quadruple stitch the seams. Triple stitching was not enough for his torque," Wang told PEOPLE. "And Evan, being a man and having to jump incessantly, was very conscious of the weight of fabric. It had to be as thin as possible."

Wang is a proud member of the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame due to her her contributions to the sport, including her most recent work with Chen.