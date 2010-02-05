Behind-The-Scenes At 'Vanity Fair' Magazine’s Young Hollywood Photo Shoot

Vodpod videos no longer available.

Among the nine doe-eyed, apple-cheeked starlets on Vanity Fair‘s annual ‘Young Hollywood’ cover are some familiar faces (Kristen Stewart and Amanda Seyfried, both of whom fronted the magazine’s 2008 edition of the same issue) and some relative newcomers (Mia Wasikowska from the upcoming Alice in Wonderland, Rebecca Hall from Vicky Cristina Barcelona), all gorgeously turned out in pretty, girly looks in a myriad of creamy pastels. In a behind-the-scenes video posted on vanityfair.com, watch as famed photographer Annie Leibovitz shoots the actresses — including Oscar contenders Carey Mulligan and Anna Kendrick (who playfully responds “Team Kristen!” when asked where she stands on the “Team Jacob” versus “Team Edward” Twilight debate)—in diaphanous designer frocks by the likes of Dior and J. Mendel. For more on the glamorous up-and-comers, visit vanityfair.com.

CLICK THROUGH TO SEE VANITY FAIR‘S YOUNG HOLLYWOOD COVER!

Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair

