Behati Prinsloo is making her big return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after a three-year hiatus!

But the VS Angel, 30, revealed on Tuesday there was a time when she didn’t know if her comeback would be possible.

“After two babies back to back, doing the @victoriassecret show felt like a distant dream haha,” Prinsloo wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a mirror selfie of her toned abs.

“I’m so proud to be back and proud of my body and what it can do, feeling stronger and healthier than ever with two beautiful baby girls. #girlpower,” she added.

Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine are proud parents to 7-month-old Gio Grace and 2-year-old Dusty Rose.

Behati Prinsloo Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

Four months after giving birth to her second daughter in February, the mother of two made her return to the high-fashion runway at Alexander Wang’s New York Fashion Week show, sporting a see-through blouse and joggers.

Her runway homecoming came months after she showed off her fit post-baby body in a black and white one-piece for an Instagram video just two weeks after her labor.

Since then, Prinsloo has been updating fans and followers on her post-baby exercise routines ahead of the VS show.

Behati Prinsloo George Chinsee/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

This year, a total of 60 models will be hitting the New York City catwalk with returning Angels Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill.

In addition, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid will be strutting the runway.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC.