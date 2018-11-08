Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

She’s back! Behati Prinsloo is making her grand Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show return on Thursday for the first time since giving birth to her two daughters, and she’ll have her number one fan cheering her on from the front row — husband Adam Levine.

The 30-year-old model will be walking the runway in the brand’s signature wings after a two-year hiatus, and for the first time in a few years the Maroon Five frontman will be in attendance.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“He’s going to be here! I’m super excited,” she told PEOPLE backstage before the show. “He hasn’t been able to come for a few years because there was always conflict with The Voice and this year it worked out so I’m super excited.”

Prinsloo last walked the runway in November 2015, and took a brief break to welcome her two daughters with Levine, 2-year-old Dusty Rose and 7-month-old Gio Grace, who was born in February 2018.

The couple will have a kids-free date night and plan on leaving their girls at home. When asked backstage if she has hopes of them becoming Angels one day she doesn’t rule out the possibilities, and jokes, “I’ll give them little baby angel wings [for now].”

Backstage Prinsloo said her return “felt like I never left” and everyone was “so warm and welcoming” but leading up to the show, she revealed that she didn’t know if she’d return.

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

“After two babies back to back, doing the @victoriassecret show felt like a distant dream haha,” she wrote on an Instagram story showing off her toned abs.

“I’m so proud to be back and proud of my body and what it can do, feeling stronger and healthier than ever with two beautiful baby girls. #girlpower,” she added.

Before the show, she explained her post-pregnancy workout routine to PEOPLE.

“It’s definitely a whole different thing once you have kids,” she said about working out. “You don’t have that much time and there are other things that you need to think more of than working out that day.”

She said that breastfeeding helped her tremendously. “I breastfed a lot and that helped me, actually. Breastfeeding makes you shed baby weight so quickly, it’s incredible. It’s really nature’s way to help you.”

As far as training went, she just took it day by day. “I just did something every day even if it was just walking or going on a hike. I love L.A. so it’s fun, it’s a lifestyle there, everyone works out,” she said about her hometown. “But I have an two trainers who are just incredible and they really helped me get stronger because the first thing I had to do was get my muscles back. It was a fun process because it was the first time I was going through it.”

JP Yim/Getty

This marks the first time she’s modeled in bras and briefs since giving birth, but she did walk the Alexander Wang runway show in June, modeling a sheer top with cutouts and joggers.

And just two weeks after the birth of Gio, she showed off her post-baby body in a black and white one-piece.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

She was joined by fellow Angels including Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, but her bestie, fellow Angel Lily Aldridge, who’s expecting baby number two, is sitting this year out.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“She Facetime’d me today and was like, ‘Behati I can’t believe I’m not there!’ I was like, ‘I can’t believe you’re not here either!’ But I’m so excited for her having another baby, she’s wanted it,” Prinsloo says about her BFF. “Can’t be happier for her. I was like, ‘Stay home and watch the show, girl.'”

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC.