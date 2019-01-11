photographed by alexandra nataf for porteredit

They’ve got love!

Just like in the beloved romantic comedy You’ve Got Mail, Behati Prinsloo reveals she and her husband Adam Levine fell in love over email.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The flirty correspondence started after a mutual friend introduced Prinsloo, 31, to the Maroon 5 frontman, 39, while he was casting for one of his music videos.

“I met my husband through a mutual friend. Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything,’ so he emailed me asking if I could do it,” she told Net-A-Porter’s PORTER Edit’s magazine for the latest cover story.

photographed by alexandra nataf for porteredit

While she ultimately didn’t take the job, the pair never stopped talking.

“I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email. A month later, I went to LA for a job, and that was the first time we met in person,” she told the publication.

While the supermodel described their initial meeting as “so awkward,” she admitted sparks flew quickly later that same evening.

“He took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy,” she recalled. “We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!”

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

As their relationship blossomed, the couple expanded their family by having two children, Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, now 11 months.

During her pregnancies, Prinsloo admits she didn’t feel any pressure to get back in shape after having children.

“I’ve been modeling for 15 years and when I got pregnant, I wanted to enjoy my time. No one pressured me to return to work, not even Victoria’s Secret, who I was under contract with – they never asked me when I was going to be back,” she added of getting back into the modeling game after her second child.

Prinsloo also told the magazine she is “finally enjoying getting dressed again,” now that she isn’t pregnant or breastfeeding.

“I was literally living in yoga pants. But a few months ago I put them on and was like, ‘No, it’s time to put on jeans and wear a normal outfit.’ I love jeans and a T-shirt. Adam gets me crazy sneakers and I have a closet full of shoes, but I usually wear Dr. Martens,” she said.

While her oldest is still only 2-years-old, Prinsloo says she has already developed “her own sense of style.”

“There are things I’ll try to put on her [to wear] and she will be like, ‘No, Mommy, no,’” she jokes. “She’s pretty wild – a real Rock ‘n’ Roll baby! She keeps me on my toes.”

RELATED: Behati Prinsloo Reveals She Had Postpartum Depression After Delivering Her First Baby

As a working mom who has been taking on projects here and there while gradually returning from maternity leave (“I’m [currently] keeping work very casual and not trying to be everywhere and show that I’m ‘back’ — it’s tough being a mom,” she said), Prinsloo told the magazine that “the people I look up to the most are working mothers.”

“It’s awesome to see these amazing, strong women with kids and a career, killing it at both,” she revealed.