One week after Bee Shaffer, daughter of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, married Italian film director Francesco Carrozzini, son of the late Vogue Italia’s editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, in a Long Island ceremony, the two had a second wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

The couple said “I do” for the second time in front of a small group of friends and family, including Carrozzini’s aunt, Carla Sozzani (sister of his mother) in the town’s San Giorgio church.

Because of the couple’s strict no social media policy during their first wedding, this is the first time we’ve officially seen Shaffer in a wedding gown. The bride chose an ivory V-neck lace gown with a tea-length skirt and matching lace veil. She accessorized with a cross necklace and gold strappy sandals.

The groom wore a navy double-breasted suit with brown loafers.

While it’s still unknown what dress design Shaffer wore for her first nuptials, there are rumors it’s being kept under wraps until it can be unveiled in an upcoming Vogue issue.

According to WWD, the couple visited Sozzani’s grave after the ceremony. Carrozzini changed into jeans and a T-shirt for the visit, while Shaffer remained in her lace dress but took off her veil.

The couple confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE in March 2017 and two months later, Shaffer showed off her engagement ring for the first time on the Met Gala red carpet.