Neil Lane felt The Bachelorette‘s Becca Kufrin deserved something a little extra special this time around. After all, she’d faced heartbreak and humiliation on national television when Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke off their engagement at the end of the Bachelor’s 22nd season.

“I wanted to make a ring that was totally different than anything I had done for the show before,” Lane tells PEOPLE. “I wanted to create something very special for Becca, especially considering everything that happened with Arie.”

While most of Lane’s designs for the franchise over the years have been in platinum — often with a halo of smaller diamonds around a center stone — the gorgeous sparkler Garrett Yrigoyen picks out during The Bachelorette finale is 18-carat gold, and boasts nearly 4 carats of diamonds.

“I wanted it to be elegant, quite glamorous and I wanted to use gold,” Lane explains. “It’s a whole different concept — it has three oval stones, which helps celebrate both of them as a couple and the third diamond represents their future together.”

And that future, Lane suspects, is bound to be bright. “You could tell Garrett was genuinely smitten, and just so excited and enthusiastic to be with Becca – he was funny, sweet and charismatic,” says the celebrity jeweler, who met up with Yrigoyen before the Final Rose ceremony in the “very romantic” Maldives. “He took the process of picking out the ring so, so seriously and seemed to enjoy it. He really studied them thoroughly and had a grin on his face, from ear to ear, the whole time.”

The gold band, decorated with 84 full-cut smaller diamonds on the gallery for a total weight of over 3.75 carats, is “not overly complicated or architectural,” says Lane. “I wanted it to be elegant and to look effortless.”

Yrigoyen was ultimately drawn to it and eager to propose, he says. “Garrett wasn’t nervous at all. He was full of joy and his heart seemed wide open. It was a lot of fun for me to see so much love!”