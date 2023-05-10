Bebe Rexha Shows Off All Her Curves in a Daring — and Super Low-Cut! — One-Piece Swimsuit

She also left her hair to do its own thing with a natural wave

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 10, 2023 02:28 PM
Bebe Rexha
Photo: Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha is looking heavenly.

The pop star, 32, took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos to her 10.7 million followers of her trip to tropical paradise, including some steamy swimsuit pics.

In the first of the seven-part photo carousel, Rexha is posing in front of a mirror; she tilts her head down to look at her phone while sporting an ultra-revealing, ultra-plunging black Dolce & Gabbana one-piece swimsuit. Her natural wavy blonde hair is parted to the side, highlighting its volume and texture.

She followed the steamy photo with a video of herself enjoying some time on a boat in the very same suit, adding some aviator sunglasses as she sings along to a song with turquoise waters and sandy beaches behind her.

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha/Instagram

After the video, she showed off some tropical beverages before adding a picture of herself in a skintight, plunging tan dress. The knitted design featured wooden circle accents holding the neckline together and she paired it with a wicker purse and studded Valentino heels.

RELATED VIDEO: Bebe Rexha Calls Working with Snoop Dogg in the Studio 'Phenomenal': 'You're Hotboxed in There'

Following the theme, she added a video of herself in the dress while driving in an open-top car before showing off another plunging dress that she dined in during the day.

The blue floral dress had a silver hook connecting the plunging neckline that she paired with black sunglasses and her natural hair out in the wind. She finished the post off with a video of herself taking a dip in the blue waters.

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Rexha captioned the post, "Is this heaven now? Am I dreaming out?" To which a fan commented, "ARE WE DREAMING ?? CAUSE YOU ARE EVERYTHING!" Other fans added their thoughts about the steamy photos. One hilariously wrote, "Don't ask me about the color of anything," while another was cheering her on, "Yes, Bebe do your thing, girl."

Body-baring suits seem to be a favorite of the pop star while on vacation. This time last year, the singer wore an even more revealing Rick Owens swimsuit, which she styled with a cover-up skirt, a pair of reflective sunglasses and lucite strappy heels.

