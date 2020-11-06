Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Unfiltered Swimsuit Body: 'Yes I Got Thighs, Okay?'

Bebe Rexha's keeping it real.

When the "Baby, I'm Jealous" singer, 31, spotted paparazzi photos of herself taken during a beach day with boyfriend Keyan Safyari in Mexico, she put on the exact same Versace one-piece to show her fans what her body really looks like — sans Photoshop or filters.

"I wanted to show you what I really look like. Yes I got thighs. Yes I got ass. But here's what I f---ing look like in my bathing suit," Rexha said in a candid video shared on her Instagram Story. "Here's my body. No filters, okay? I got ass, I got thighs, okay. Not those nasty-ass pictures they posted of me, what the f---?"

The star went on to say that at times, seeing paparazzi photos of herself on the internet, which she considers unflattering, can hurt her confidence.

"It's just really hard because I find it hard to love myself sometimes and like when you see yourself looking like s---, it's like, yes I got stretch marks. Let me show you," Rexha said as she leaned over and showed off the stretch marks on the side of her thighs.

"I got stretch marks. I got cellulite, all of the above," she continued.

Rexha said she's proud of her figure. "I don't do surgery. I've never touched my body. Never done lipo[suction], never done any of that stuff," she said. "I'm trying to be healthy and respect what God gave me. And I like to eat and I also take medicine that makes it really hard for me to lose weight."

As she scanned the paparazzi photos on DailyMail, Rexha said: "I mean look, I'm thick. I'm a thick girl. I'll take it. That's how I was born. I always had thighs. I always had a small waist. Always. Even when I was a little girl. But these pictures? I don't know. I guess that is what I look like 'cause that's how they took it but this, I don't know."

