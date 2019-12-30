Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Curves in Sexy Bikini Photos from Vacation

Bebe Rexha is in full vacation mode!

The singer, 30, posted two bikini photos from her family trip to the Bahamas on Instagram on Sunday, wearing a basic black triangle top, cheeky floral-print bottoms and layered gold necklaces.

“Vacay before the new year,” the “I’m a Mess” artist captioned the sexy snaps, in which her famous curves were on full display.

Image zoom Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Fans and followers celebrated Rexha’s swimsuit photos (which appear to be unretouched) in the comment section.

“Scanning for photoshop.* No Photoshop detected, all natural beauty,” one user wrote. Another said, “Love thiss!!! Giving me Sports Illustrated vibes.”

“You are so BEAUTIFUL 😭🖤” a third fan added.

Image zoom Bebe Rexha/Instagram

The star’s most recent Instagram post comes after she posed next to a white Christmas tree decorated with colorful glitter ball ornaments, rocking a plunging white tank top, black leggings and white sneakers, in a series of Instagram photos.

RELATED: Bebe Rexha on Dressing Like an Edgy ’90s Kid: ‘Those Trends Always Come Back Around’

“What do you want for christmas? 🎄” Rexha wrote alongside the post.

While many fans supported the singer’s confidence in her most recent photos, Rexha has dealt with her fair share of body shammers over the years — and publicly clapped back at them every time.

This summer, the “Say My Name” singer fired back at trolls calling her “tubby” and criticizing her weight in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts.

“To all the people tweeting mean things to me about my weight you just want a response and you will not get it,” she tweeted in response to the trolling.

Image zoom Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Denies Getting Her Butt or Nose Done: ‘I’m Scared to Go Under the Knife’

“Unless you are completely perfect you have no f—ing right to talk about anybody else’s body. The hate you breed that stems from Insecurity don’t look pretty on you.”

“I don’t give a two s—ts about what people think about my weight. I care about what I think about my weight,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

Image zoom Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Fellow pop star Demi Lovato came to Rexha’s defense, calling the singer ‘an inspiration’ in a comment on Rexha’s Instagram post.

“You are GORGEOUS, strong, authentic and an inspiration to me and so many,” Lovato wrote. “Thank you for being you you BEAUTIFUL, beautiful woman. I love you.”

Lovato, 26, has also been the target of repeated body shaming, and often speaks about the importance of body positivity.