Bebe Rexha Designs Her First Lingerie Line to 'Inspire Women to Feel Beautiful at Any Size'

Bebe Rexha is turning up the heat this summer with her sizzling new lingerie line.

The 31-year-old just became the first celebrity to partner with the lingerie brand Adore Me for a three-part capsule collection. And for the singer's first dip into the design world, she made sure the lace, cutout and plunging pieces were all about encouraging body positivity and embracing one's sexy side.

"I'm all about body positivity, inclusivity, and I was really excited to partner with a brand that really believes in that and has been pushing that for awhile," Rexha tells PEOPLE. "As a woman who wasn't the cookie-cutter pop-star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size."

The two-time Grammy nominated singer-songwriter will be introducing her designs in three capsule collections with bras, panties, bustiers, corsets and bodysuits launching throughout summer, available in sizes 30A to 46DDD and XS to 4X, with prices starting at $49.95.

Although the "Break My Heart" singer is one to showcase her confidence and share sexy swimsuit snaps on social media, Rexha admits that she was initially "intimidated" to work on the collection and wear some of the trendy styles herself.

"I think I was just more scared of, 'Oh my God I have to wear some of these two-pieces on camera,' but I did it and I felt good." She says that those reservations are the exact reason why she put an emphasis on making sure her designs look good on all body types, noting that her favorite piece is the corset.

"I just wanted to feel good and be comfortable as well as looking hot. It all comes from within and it's all about what makes you feel good. That's what shines," Rexha continues. "You could be wearing the hottest outfits and if you don't feel good in it, what's the point?"

While showcasing her designs in the collection's promotional video and photo shoot, created by Adore Me and its social impact platform, Brut, Rexha says she channeled her "old school, emo-rockstar vibes," calling beauty and style her "form of expression."

The second capsule of her Adore Me collection arriving later this month includes a special rainbow-covered bra that Rexha designed in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in honor of Pride Month. She tells PEOPLE that the heart-shape design is inspired by the love and support she feels from her LGBTQ+ fans (she recently opened up about her sexual fluidity), explaining that "sexuality is a scale" and society needs to continue being "more accepting."

"There's so many different things that you can be and I think it's about not judging yourself and being compassionate and not judging others," Rexha explained. "I've been inspired by the LGBTQ+ community and just the fact that I never feel judged when I'm in that community. I think that's what it's all about."

All of the proceeds from the Pride-inspired bra will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, a New York City nonprofit organization that works to protect LGBTQ+ youth from homelessness and provide them with tools needed to live independently. The third capsule to Rexha's lingerie collection will be available in July.